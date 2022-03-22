CBS Mornings Co-Host Tony Dokoupil Tests Positive for Covid

CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil tweeted Tuesday morning that he “popped a positive covid test.”

“We’ll re-test, just to be sure, but it looks like I’ll be watching @CBSMornings from home for a little while. Feeling fine, better than usual, actually.”

Dokoupil co-hosted today’s broadcast of CBS Mornings live from the Times Square studio with his co-hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson, and he was supposed to co-anchor a CBS News Special Report with King beginning at 9 a.m. ET as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson embarks on her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

King went solo instead.

Dokopouil said that his wife, MSNBC anchor Katy Tur, has tested negative.