Here Are TV Coverage Plans for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

TV news outlets will present live coverage surrounding the United States Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s selection for the Supreme Court, beginning today, March 21.

Here are the coverage plans:

ABC:

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage today, Monday, March 21, in the 3 p.m. ET hour on ABC as Judge Jackson delivers her opening statement, with live reports from ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis , senior national correspondent Terry Moran and congressional correspondent Rachel Scott .

will lead coverage today, Monday, March 21, in the 3 p.m. ET hour on ABC as Judge Jackson delivers her opening statement, with live reports from ABC News Live Prime anchor , senior national correspondent and congressional correspondent . ABC News Live will provide full, gavel to gavel coverage this week, beginning at 11 a.m., with anchor Diane Macedo in the morning and anchor Kyra Philips in the afternoon. Davis will have a full recap on ABC News Live Prime at 7 p.m. each night. Moran, senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer and ABC News contributors Kate Shaw, Donna Brazile and Sarah Isgur will provide analysis and live reports on the 24/7 streaming channel.

in the morning and anchor in the afternoon. Davis will have a full recap on ABC News Live Prime at 7 p.m. each night. Moran, senior Washington reporter and ABC News contributors and will provide analysis and live reports on the 24/7 streaming channel. ABC News Radio will also provide live anchored coverage of Judge Jackson’s opening statement on Monday afternoon. Correspondent Aaron Katersky will anchor, with reporting by multi-platform reporter Faith Abubey in Washington and correspondent Karen Travers at the White House, and analysis by political and legal experts. ABC News Radio will also offer one-minute Status Reports to affiliates about Judge Jackson’s opening statement and senators’ opening remarks.

CBS:

CBS News will deliver live, special coverage of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, March 21 and tomorrow, Tuesday, March 22 across all CBS News platforms and on BET.

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor a CBS News Special Report today at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET, when Judge Jackson delivers opening remarks. The CBS News Special Report can be seen on CBS TV, CBS News Streaming Network, and on BET.

will anchor a CBS News Special Report today at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET, when Judge Jackson delivers opening remarks. The CBS News Special Report can be seen on CBS TV, CBS News Streaming Network, and on BET. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford , CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett , and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion will provide coverage and analysis.

, CBS News chief Washington correspondent , and CBS News congressional correspondent will provide coverage and analysis. CBS News will offer a Special Report on Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. ET anchored by CBS Mornings co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil .

and . The CBS News Streaming Network will tap into multiple live streams for continuous coverage of the hearings. CBS News Streaming is covering the hearing today, offering updates each half hour during the hearings, and will provide live coverage of Judge Jackson’s opening remarks this afternoon.

On Tuesday, March 22, CBS News Streaming will simulcast the CBS News Special Report at approximately 9 a.m. ET, and will continue with regular, live updates throughout the day through Thursday, March 24.

On CBSNews.com, a live blog with the latest from the hearings is available beginning today. Also, CBS News Streaming’s second stream will live stream the full hearings in their entirety.

CBS News will continue to deliver coverage on CBS Mornings, the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, CBS News Streaming, CBSNews.com, CBS News Radio, CBS Newspath, CBS Stations, and more.

C-SPAN:

The Senate Judiciary Committee Confirmation Hearings for Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will be LIVE on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now app.

Fox News:

Fox News Channel will present live coverage surrounding the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s selection for the United States Supreme Court, beginning Monday, March 21.

FNC’s coverage of the confirmation hearings will kick off on America’s Newsroom with co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino in New York. Throughout the week, they will be joined by chief legal correspondent and anchor of Fox News @ Night Shannon Bream , chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s anchor & executive editor Martha MacCallum .

and in New York. Throughout the week, they will be joined by chief legal correspondent and anchor of Fox News @ Night , chief political anchor and Special Report’s and The Story’s anchor & executive editor . Additional contributions to the network’s live coverage will be provided by FNC contributor and constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley .

. Additionally, FNC will provide Fox affiliates coverage from Washington, D.C. provided by chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel.

Fox News Digital will also stream the hearings online in their entirety, while Fox News Radio’s Gurnal Scott and Jared Halpern will anchor radio coverage joined by a team of reporters and analysts. Fox News International will also live stream the network’s coverage abroad.

NBCU News Group:

NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, and NBC News Digital will feature live coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson starting on Monday, March 21.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie will anchor NBC News Special Reports on Monday, March 21 and Tuesday, March 22.

and Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent will anchor NBC News Special Reports on Monday, March 21 and Tuesday, March 22. NBC News hosts, correspondents, and contributors will join the special coverage, including, NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander , NBC News senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson , NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams , NBC News senior congressional correspondent Garett Haake , NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor , and NBC News political analyst Eugene Robinson .

, NBC News senior Washington correspondent , NBC News justice correspondent , NBC News senior congressional correspondent , NBC News Washington correspondent , and NBC News political analyst . NBC News Now will air live, rolling coverage of the hearings beginning Monday, March 21 through Wednesday, March 23. NBC News’ network Special Reports will also be carried across NBC News Now. Top Story with Tom Llamas and Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson will air as planned at 7 and 8 p.m. ET.

and Now Tonight with will air as planned at 7 and 8 p.m. ET. MSNBC will air live special coverage of the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson while simultaneously keeping viewers up-to-date on the latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine War. MSNBC’s Chris Jansing will provide live updates and anchor special coverage throughout the week. The confirmation hearings will stream in entirety on MSNBC.com with updates on the live blog.



Each day of the hearings, NBCNews.com will have a live blog with up-to-the-minute details written by Rebecca Shabad and Teaganne Finn . Plus, additional coverage from Sahil Kapur , Pete Williams and Alex Seitz-Wald .

and . Plus, additional coverage from , and . CNBC senior congressional correspondent Ylan Mui will be live in Washington reporting on the latest news from the hearings for the network. Additionally, Kevin Breuninger and Dan Mangan will cover the hearings for CNBC.com.

PBS NewsHour: