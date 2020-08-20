Barack Obama Attacks Trump, and VP Nominee Kamala Harris Introduces Herself to America in Action-Packed DNC Night 3

Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris, 55, officially received the 2020 Democratic Party nomination for vice president. She will serve as Joe Biden‘s running mate in the general election this November.

Biden officially secured the 2020 Democratic Party nomination for president Tuesday night, accompanied by his wife Jill and grandchildren.

Night 3 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention featured some of the most popular names in politics, regardless of party, delivering remarks in support of the Biden-Harris ticket, in support of the party, and against Trump: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the aforementioned Harris, and former president Barack Obama, who delivered what ended up being a fiery address live from Philadelphia.

Tom Jones of Poynter phrased it nicely earlier today: “The past two nights have delivered something that big conventional hall conventions rarely do: a real personal connection. Instead of speakers talking to thousands of people inside the hall and millions watching on TV, it feels like each speaker is talking to just one person: you.”

Did the aforementioned speakers (and other luminaries) cause the viewer to feel that way again on Wednesday night?

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers opened Night 3 of the DNC, giving remarks live from Milwaukee, where the convention was supposed to be held before the pandemic forced everyone to be socially distanced from one another.

In a bit of a surprise, Sen. Harris then appeared, and gave remarks from a backstage area in Wilmington, Del. She urged people to vote and vote early, and promoted a number to text to, before tossing it to actress Kerry Washington, the moderator of the evening who, like the preceding moderators, beamed in from a studio in Los Angeles. However, Washington was far more involved as moderator on Night 3 than her predecessors had been on the previous nights.

The DNC did a nice job of breaking the presentation down by theme, something it didn’t accomplish the first two evenings.

The first major theme of the night was gun violence, a major issue among Democrats. The DNC virtual presentation showed video footage from the March for Our Lives movement and video messages from men and women around the country speaking about preventing gun violence, and how Biden would be the candidate to help prevent it.

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords also participated in the taped segment about gun violence. You’ll recall that she was nearly assassinated nine years ago at a constituent event near Tucson, Ariz. In an emotional video, Giffords also expressed support for Biden.

The second major theme of the night was climate change. Washington queued up video messages from everyday Americans who were sounding the alarm over climate change. A message from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham followed. She is a significant climate advocate and spoke about wanting the U.S. to re-enter the climate agreement, and how climate change is not actually a “hoax.” Grisham was reportedly one of the people considered by Biden for the vp role. She is also one of the few high-profile Hispanic politicians to speak at the convention so far. “The choice is clear. The choice is Joe Biden,” she said.

Then, a number of climate activists, many of them young, provided taped messages and expressed their support for Biden and his plans for clean energy jobs.

Pop superstar Billie Eilish debut a new song, “My Future,” and that led into the third major theme of the night: race and immigration. The fourth was women’s rights, and that led into Hillary Clinton’s remarks in support of Biden, beginning just after 9:45 p.m.

Clinton wore white for suffragettes, and remarked, “Look, this can’t be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election. If you vote by mail, request your ballot now and send it back right away. If you vote in person, do it early. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote.”

Clinton was followed by Pelosi, Warren, Obama and then Harris closing it out.

One source told TVNewser prior that President Obama “had been waiting almost four years to make this speech.”

He certainly did not hold back, and according to one of his former aides, this was a different kind of speech. It was truly personal.

Here’s some of it:

“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president,” Obama said. “I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of the country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously, that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did. “He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show he can use to get the attention that he craves. “Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. “Over eight years, Joe was always the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision. He made me a better president. He’s got the character and the experience to make us a better country. “None of this should be controversial. These shouldn’t be Republican principles or Democratic principles. They are American principles. At this moment, this president and those who enable him have shown they don’t believe in these things. “I’m also asking you to believe in your own ability. To embrace your responsibility as citizens. To make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure. Because that is what’s at stake right now. Our democracy.”

At least one of his aides was a bit taken aback.

I have seen a lot of Obama speeches in my life, but I have never seen him deliver one like this. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 20, 2020

According to another former aide, the former president achieved a goal:

Yes, Obama’s critique of Trump was a trap of sorts. He accused him of being unserious and incapable, knowing full well that it would trigger a response from Trump that proved his point. https://t.co/7TnFaC9bBN — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 20, 2020

Vintage Obama. What a speech. #DNC2020 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 20, 2020

Conservative host Ben Shapiro wasn’t a fan of Obama’s speech:

Forget Obama’s groundbreaking willingness to tear into his successor publicly at a political convention. The gall of a president who routinely disdained the Constitution and the founding values embedded in it now wrapping himself in the document is absolutely incredible. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 20, 2020

.@BarackObama DNC speech is an unprecedented takedown of a President by predecessor, even more remarkable because until the John Lewis funeral, Obama avoided responding to @realDonaldTrump attacks on him and his legacy. No more. He believes the future of democracy is at stake — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 20, 2020

.@BarackObama seems to be blinking back tears as he emotionally warns Americans not to allow their power to be taken away during speech at the #DemocraticConvention — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 20, 2020

Obama says Trump uses military as “political props to deploy against peaceful protestors on our own soil.” — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 20, 2020

This Obama speech is *good in the way most of his speeches were good. Artful, smart, persuasive, well-constructed. But it’s *great in the way it feels deeply personal and emotional, which we didn’t always see from him. More on my take coming soon on https://t.co/Kyljv0ivZb. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 20, 2020

Obama was issuing a blunt warning tonight about what he sees as the consequences of a second Trump term, saying the president and his allies will “tear our democracy down” if that’s what winning requires. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 20, 2020

“You cannot raise the rhetorical or historical stakes any higher,” CBS News’ John Dickerson remarked in the post-show recap. “This was the most powerful ‘get out the vote’ message that’s ever been delivered from a convention.”

Trump is tweeting attacks against Obama as he speaks. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 20, 2020

One of those tweets:

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Going into the speech, Fox News senior political analyst Juan Williams asked arguably the most important question of the night: How would Barack Obama, the most beloved member of the Democratic party, pitch Joe Biden to America, while attacking Trump at the same time?

Williams said the following before Obama’s fiery speech.

“What you are going to get is the man who is the leader of the Democratic party until Joe Biden speaks tomorrow night,” said Williams. “I think he [Obama] is the leading light of the party, the former president, someone who remains extremely popular inside the Democratic party and we saw his wife deliver really resounding, strong words on Monday night. I think he is up to the task, the question is, what is the message? Because the criticism has been this convention has been largely critical of President Trump as opposed to supportive of Joe Biden, what does Joe Biden stand for? Why Joe Biden? Why should people vote for Joe Biden? It has been ladies night, I hope you guys have all noticed that, beginning of course with the idea that Kamala Harris is going to be the keynote but you also have Gabby Giffords talking about the gun control issue that we just heard mentioned. You heard from Hillary Clinton, Michelle Lujan Grisham, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker. Women are at the center of the audience and the stage tonight for the Democrats.”

Chris Wallace seemed to think Obama’s attempt at accomplishing the above wasn’t particularly successful, and referred to it as “a curious speech.”

“I got to say guys I thought it was a really curious speech. You say he talked for 15 minutes, somebody will tell me if I am right or wrong but I bet he didn’t talk for Joe Biden for five of those 15 minutes and basically said he was my brother in the White House, he made me a better president, he will make it a better country, talked about how he will get control of the pandemic and rebuild the economy.” “It wasn’t even all that much about Donald Trump, although he certainly made clear, I think all you can only call it his contempt for Donald Trump, but most of it was about, almost like the community organizer from Chicago, about how people have to go out and organize and as he said our democracy is at stake. But as a full throated endorsement of Joe Biden, not saying he wasn’t for him, it was a curious speech.”

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer disagreed:

“I’ve been watching President Obama since 2004 deliver speeches,” he began. “This may have been the most powerful address he ever gave. A presidential address to the nation, not only strongly supporting the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, right now. “But going after the sitting president of the United States.”

Blitzer said it was rare, (if not unprecedented) for a former president to take aim at his successor.

“I’ve studied American history a long time,” Blitzer said. “I don’t remember a time when the immediate past president was going after the sitting president the way he did.”

Here’s the full 19 minutes, 14 seconds of it:

.@JoeBiden made me a better president. I’m asking you to believe in his and Kamala’s ability to help make us a better country. More importantly, I’m asking you to believe in your own and to help them, in this election and beyond. https://t.co/YYEAFxx4nW — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 20, 2020

To conclude the evening, Harris took the stage for her remarks, introducing herself to the rest country who might not be quite as familiar with her background as many in politics and California are.

“My mother instilled in my sister Maya and me the values that would chart the course of our lives,” she said. “She raised us to be proud, strong Black women, and she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage.”

Harris also discussed systemic racism in America and the Covid-19 pandemic, among other topics. It was notable that she didn’t say President Trump’s name more than once or twice. She seemed to let Obama do the dirty work for her.

Some reactions to Sen. Harris’ speech:

“Today I think we understood who Kamala Harris is as a human. She humanized herself and she humanized Joe Biden,” said CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas. “I think people, what they get out of this also is that they will really work together as a team. To them family is first. They are very relatable today. Maybe they didn’t see them as politicians, maybe today they saw them just as human beings.”

.@KamalaHarris with this pointed line: “I’ve fought for children, and survivors of sexual assault. I’ve fought against transnational gangs. I took on the biggest banks and helped take down one of the biggest for-profit colleges. I know a predator when I see one.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 20, 2020

Kamala Harris: “Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods.” — Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) August 20, 2020

MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff noted a line that will stick with everyone.

“And let’s be clear—there is no vaccine for racism.” — @KamalaHarris — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) August 20, 2020

This was Kamala Harris’s moment to tell her story. It was personal and powerful. But it was also a universal channeling of American values. She spoke to the stakes of the moment, the urgency for action, and a path that she argued will turn this nation’s dreams into reality. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 20, 2020

“This was history. This was a big deal.”@VanJones68 reacts to vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ address at the #DemConvention. “There is a brokenness in this country that I think that she was speaking to on a much deeper level than the policy.” https://t.co/24VTPGEHJQ pic.twitter.com/Ho91b1Bu8B — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 20, 2020

An interesting observation here:

The lack of applause actually lets you focus for a moment on who is saying this and what it means. https://t.co/t3KusC5qZY — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) August 20, 2020

A few general reactions:

most policy heavy night of the DNC definitely. though VAWA and the assault weapons ban, the two pieces of legislation he likes to talk about most, were packaged with the crime bill he likes to talk about the least — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 20, 2020

A theme for this convention is that in decency there is strength. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 20, 2020

Unless you’ve tried to fill 4 nights in which everyone knows what is going to happen before it does, might be hard to realize what a hell of a thing the @DNC has pulled off. They re-invented the event, produced a phenomenal amount of video and made it work. Well done @stefcutter — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) August 20, 2020

Night 3 of the DNC was the best one yet. — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 20, 2020

Fox News host-turned Trump campaign advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle wasn’t impressed:

Lots of lecturing in night 3, not much to be inspired by. No theme, no message, no energy. DNC has really embraced the Biden brand! — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) August 20, 2020

Kamala Harris will be an incredible Vice President. Now let’s get to work. We don’t have a minute to waste. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2020

Here’s the full 6 minutes, 23 seconds of Sen. Harris’ speech. Slightly shorter than Obama’s:

“That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me,” says Kamala Harris, who is now the first Black and South Asian woman nominated to a major party’s presidential ticket. #DemConvention https://t.co/CRIM0fK2jF pic.twitter.com/c2ew7ysFUP — CNN (@CNN) August 20, 2020

