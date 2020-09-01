Aug. 2020 Fox News Ratings: FNC Is the Most-Watched Network on TV for the Month of August

One month after completing its most-watched July ever, Fox News has just completed its most-watched August ever in prime time, averaging 3.67 million total viewers and 638,000 adults 25-54 in the daypart.

Fox News’ record-setting August was driven by stellar ratings for its live coverage of the 2020 Republican National Convention. The network’s RNC four-day viewership average represents the highest-rated prime time convention coverage in the history of cable news.

Fox News was not only the most-watched network on cable TV for the month of August, but it also averaged more total viewers in prime time than the broadcast networks.

FNC also marked 50 consecutive months as the most-watched cable network in total day (1.78 million viewers).

Compared with the year-ago month (August 2019), Fox News was +49% in total prime-time viewers, +70% in the prime-time demo, +31% in total day viewers and +34% in total day demo.

Compared with the previous month (July 2020), Fox News was +13% in total prime-time viewers, +22% in the prime-time demo, +9% in total day viewers and +14% in total day demo.

The average Nielsen live plus same day impressions for August 2020:

Prime time (Mon.-Sun.): 3,637,000 total viewers / 638,000 A25-54

FNC’s entire prime time lineup ranked No. 1 in their respective time slots, and were up double-digits year over year, with Hannity seeing increases of 44% in total viewers, and 64% in the A25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight +41% in total viewers and +59% with A25-54. Hannity and Carlson each marked 7 straight months of averaging over 4 million viewers overall.

Additionally, The Ingraham Angle was +24% overall and +35% with A25-54. Needless to say, these ratings were boosted by the network’s coverage of the RNC last week, but each show was having a great ratings month even prior to the conventions.

Lastly, Fox Business Network’s Democracy 2020: Republican National Convention broadcast this past Thursday (Aug. 27) is now the network’s most-watched telecast since Election Day 2016 (Nov. 8). During the peak of coverage from 10-11:45 p.m. ET, 1.2 million total viewers and 327,000 in the 24-54 demo tuned into FBN. Neil Cavuto anchored the network’s live coverage.

