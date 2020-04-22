AskNewsers: What’s the Most Important News Skill You Have Developed Over the Past 6 Weeks?

For the most recent installment of our weekly #AskNewsers feature, we asked TV newsers about how they’re remotely bonding with their colleagues as everyone tries to keep their spirits up during the pandemic.

We procured insight from CBS, Fox News, CNBC and MSNBC newsers, who told us about staff-wide virtual coffee breaks, daily FaceTiming and team happy hours.

For the sixth installment of #AskNewsers, we want to hear an important reporting or broadcasting skill you’ve developed during this unique time working remotely. It could be anything from becoming an expert at applying makeup to developing new talent, i.e., soliciting production assistance from your kids.

Email us this week at tvnewser@adweek.com—or post stories and/or advice on your Twitter account about the most important news skill you’ve developed in the past month or so, using the hashtag #AskNewsers—and we’ll share everyone’s most interesting stories next week.

