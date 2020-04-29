AskNewser: What Has Working From Home Been Like for You as We Enter Month 3?

For the most recent installment of our weekly #AskNewser feature, we asked TV newsers to share with us news skills that they have developed over these past six weeks.

We received some interesting answers from journalists at CBS, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC News.

For the seventh installment of #AskNewsers, we want to hear your general thoughts about what working from home has been like for you as we enter Month 3 of this work-from-home order.

Email us this week at tvnewser@adweek.com—or provide your thoughts on your Twitter account about what working from home has been like during this abnormal period, using the hashtag #AskNewser—and we’ll share everyone’s most interesting stories next week.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Comments