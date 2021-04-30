Anthony Mason to Susan Zirinsky: ‘You Helped Restore the Morale of This Place, And We Are Grateful for It’

CBS News president and senior ep Susan Zirinsky made a rare, live appearance on CBS This Morning earlier today.

Zirinsky, who has spent 49 years as a CBS Newser, is leaving her role as news division president after two-plus years on the job for another role at ViacomCBS.

“You helped restore the morale of this place,” CTM co-anchor Anthony Mason said to Zirinsky. “And we are grateful for it.”

Zirinsky added: “CBS News will always be in my heart. I am not leaving and you all have worked so hard and the show has worked so hard 24/7, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this family.”

Gayle King admitted, on air, that Zirinsky is the reason she is still at CBS News, later adding, “I’m glad you’re going to be around because I still need you.”

Hearst Newspapers, cable networks & digital media executive Neeraj Khemlani and former ABC Owned Television Stations group president Wendy McMahon are replacing Zirinsky in the top leadership role at CBS News, having been named presidents and co-heads of CBS News and CBS TV Stations, (which have been combined into a single division) earlier this month.

“And we are looking forward to the next chapter with Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, who are taking over,” said Mason.

“Yes, we hear they’re cool too,” King added.

Despite the on-air farewell, Friday is not Zirinsky’s final day as CBS News president. There will be a transition, and we’ll update this story when we learn more from CBS.