Andrew Ross Sorkin Will Host and Produce an Original Series for NBC News Now

CNBC Squawk Box co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin is taking his talents to another part of the NBC News Group portfolio. Sorkin will host and produce a limited original series for NBC’s 24-hour ad-supported streaming news network, NBC News Now, network boss Noah Oppenheim announced Wednesday.

“Andrew is one of the most respected interviewers in the nation. His renowned expertise on all-things business and policy as well as his extraordinary talent to tell compelling stories make him the perfect addition to NBC News Now’s expanding slate of original journalism,” Oppenheim said in a statement. “We’re excited to showcase his distinctive insight and reporting seen every morning on CNBC to our streaming platform that represents the best of NBC News.”

According to the network, Sorkin’s streaming debut will take an intimate look at the people, trends, institutions and forces shaping our world.

More details will be announced in the months ahead.

Speaking of Sorkin’s new streaming home, NBC News Now this month will become the first U.S.-based 24-7 streaming news network to have international distribution on television in Europe. The network announced the NBC News Now U.K. launch yesterday.