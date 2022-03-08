NBC News Now Gains Distribution In United Kingdom

NBC News’ streaming network NBC News Now will be launching in the United Kingdom this month. It will be made available through Sky UK and Virgin Media.

No exact launch date has been given, but NBC News says that NBC News Now will become the first U.S.-based streaming network to have international distribution on television in Europe.

The streaming network will remain ad-supported across all its platforms and will be provided at no additional cost to consumers in the U.K. market.

According to NBCU News Group’s chief commercial officer, Satpal Brainch, they are proud of NBC News Now’s success and are excited to bring the world-class reporting representing the best of NBC News to more international audiences.

NBC News Now’s European expansion is just another salvo in the rapidly heating streaming news battles. Fox Nation last week announced that it was partnering with Kevin Costner on a Yellowstone docuseries, and CNN will be launching its anticipated streaming network, CNN+, later this month.