Ana Cabrera Signs Off From CNN

“Thank you for trusting me.”

Those were some of the final words spoken by CNN anchor Ana Cabrera during the final segment of her 1 p.m. ET show, where she said goodbye to viewers, her team, and the network.

Cabrera, whose departure from CNN had been known for some time, said during her final CNN Newsroom monologue that it was a personal and ‘tough decision” to leave the network.

With her heart filled with all kinds of emotions, Cabrera said it was mostly gratitude she was experiencing, saying that she feels so lucky to have had incredible experiences and opportunities to explore the world with the audience and her CNN colleagues.

She continued to talk about how CNN is a special space saying, “we really are like family, all a little different, definitely quirky, but we all love each other, and we all love our mission – bringing you the news, seeking the truth, shedding light and working hard to do it in a way that is most meaningful and impactful to you our viewers.”

Cabrera went on to thank the viewers for trusting her and giving her grace for her mistakes as well as watching her and being part of her CNN family, saying in Spanish, “muchísimas gracias.”

She took the time to thank her CNN crew, saying you are my collaborators, you are my friends,” later adding that whoever replaces her is “beyond fortunate to have this team.”

Cabrera said she is not saying goodbye to the work she loves and is still committed to learning and growing as a journalist.

She said she would take some time off in the new year to be with her family.

Cabrera concluded her sign-off by wishing everyone the best in the upcoming year, saying in Spanish, “un próspero año nuevo a todos (a prosperous new year to all),” after which she reverted to using TV jargon, saying, “please stay tuned.”

She then closed it all out with a blown kiss to the camera.

Cabrera is the second major on-air talent to exit CNN the week leading up to Christmas.

On Tuesday, Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr exited the network after a career spanning more than 20 years.

CNN’s CEO and president, Chris Licht, has indicated that a new programming lineup will be announced soon.