UPDATE: Ana Cabrera Confirms Imminent Exit From CNN

Update (Thursday, Dec. 15):

Cabrera officially confirmed that she is exiting CNN. She did not confirm a move to NBC News in her statement shown below, but she is expected to land at the company after her non-compete expires, per a source familiar:

“My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I’ve had at CNN to serve our viewers and to work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization,” Cabrera said in a statement to Variety. “But after nearly a decade at CNN, I’m making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. I’m firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family.”

Original (Tuesday, Dec. 1)

TVNewser can confirm that CNN Newsroom anchor Ana Cabrera is leaving CNN for NBCUniversal News Group.

Puck’s Dylan Byers broke the news Thursday morning, adding that she’s likely to end up at MSNBC and wasn’t impacted by the layoffs that are happening at CNN Thursday.

CNN did not comment. MSNBC declined comment.

Cabrera, who was on the air Thursday, has led the 1 p.m. ET weekday edition of CNN Newsroom since April 2021. She previously spent four years anchoring a whopping eight hours of CNN weekend programming – Saturdays from 3-6 p.m. ET, 7-9 p.m. ET and Sundays from 5-8 p.m. ET.

Cabrera joined CNN in 2013 as a correspondent based in Denver and was a part of the network’s investigative team. She was previously an anchor for the Denver ABC affiliate KMGH.