Alturo Rhymes and Elizabeth Turner Named Co-Senior Broadcast Producers of CBS Evening News

The CBS Evening News has promoted two of its key producers to new roles.

Alturo Rhymes and Elizabeth Turner are now co-senior broadcast producers of the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. Executive producer Jay Shaylor announced the news to staff on Monday.

“Norah and I have come to rely on their combined news judgment, creativity and story-telling abilities,” Shaylor wrote in a memo to staff. “As co-leaders, they will now have additional bandwidth to work closely with each of you to improve the quality of the journalism we do and to expand the audience that sees it.”

Rhymes joined CBS News back in 2005, and has covered nearly every major news story for the network since that time — producing in the field during natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and at man-made disasters, including the shootings in Newtown. “His passion for shining a light on people who don’t always get the spotlight has made the broadcast stronger,” Shaylor wrote.

Rhymes began his journalism career at the age of 16 as an assignment editor at WMAQ—one of the first Emma Bowen Foundation fellows. After graduating from Hampton University, he worked at NBC Nightly News, MSNBC and CNBC before becoming a producer at CBS Newspath and CBS Weekend News. Rhymes has won an Emmy and several Sigma Delta Chi and NABJ awards.

Turner joined CBS Evening News as a senior producer in January 2019. “When the Broadcast Center shut down last March, she raced to Washington to get us on the air—and then stayed, living and working away from home for four months,” Shaylor wrote.

Prior to Evening News, Turner spent five years at CBS This Morning, where she oversaw the broadcast during the overnight and early morning hours. Prior to her arrival at CBS News, she managed live, daily broadcasts for a number of affiliates across the country including WSB-TV in Atlanta, KTVN-TV in Reno and WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach.

