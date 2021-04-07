Alisyn Camerota Says Farewell to CNN New Day, and Morning TV

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota marked her final day as co-host of New Day on Tuesday before she moves to weekday afternoons with Victor Blackwell.

CNN’s 1 p.m. anchor Brianna Keilar will take over for Camerota, and join John Berman on New Day weekday mornings from New York.

Camerota has called New Day her TV home for more than six years (she joined the program in January 2015), and has worked in morning TV for many more. Before arriving at CNN in July 2014, Camerota spent 16 years at Fox News. She was a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend, and also co-anchored America’s News Headquarters before leaving FNC in March 2014.

Camerota’s husband Tim Lewis made a surprise appearance on the broadcast, beaming in from home to talk about their new schedule (they’ll be able to do things at night now!).

“Morning news is more than news, in particular over the last year with all of the craziness,” said Lewis. “And you guys have been a fantastic source of calm; sometimes hard news, sometimes being funny, but always providing that kind of balance that gives people a ballast in the morning, honestly.”

“I’m looking forward to us having a more normal schedule … I’m looking forward to maybe going out to dinner on a Tuesday night, maybe watching Netflix on a Friday night and you not falling asleep at 7:15,” @AlisynCamerota‘s husband says on her last day as New Day anchor. pic.twitter.com/WBhMHBlWLP — New Day (@NewDay) April 7, 2021

Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN national security reporter Josh Campbell were among the CNN reporters to congratulate Camerota at the end of their respective hits on Tuesday:

@NewDay won’t be the same without @AlisynCamerota, but here’s to less stress and more sleep in your future 🥂. See you in the afternoons! pic.twitter.com/aqsmvBVe4H — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) April 7, 2021

END OF AN ERA!! The very best of luck to our friend @AlisynCamerota on her last day @NewDay. We’ll look forward to watching her weekday afternoons from 2-4p ET!! pic.twitter.com/LjUIgSBGlE — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) April 7, 2021

And finally, a look back at some of Camerota’s most memorable moments on the broadcast.