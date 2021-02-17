Brianna Keilar Will Join CNN New Day; Alisyn Camerota Moves to Weekday Afternoons

Some significant daytime anchor announcements coming out of CNN Wednesday morning: Brianna Keilar, who currently anchors CNN’s 1-3 p.m. time period, will replace Alisyn Camerota on the network’s morning show, New Day.

This and all of the other changes will go into effect in April.

Keilar joins John Berman, who has been co-anchor of New Day for the last two and a half years.

Additionally, CNN’s Ana Cabrera and Victor Blackwell are moving to weekdays.

Cabrera, who has anchored CNN’s weekend late-afternoon/early evening newscasts for the last four years, will now anchor CNN Newsroom weekdays at 1 p.m. ET.

The aforementioned Camerota and Blackwell will anchor CNN’s afternoon Newsroom coverage from 2-4 p.m. ET. Camerota has anchored New Day for the last six years, the longest tenure of any weekday morning show anchor in recent CNN history. Blackwell has anchored CNN’s Weekend New Day for the last nine years. Brooke Baldwin had been CNN anchoring weekday afternoons for years, but she announced Tuesday she will be leaving the network in April. Now we know who will be taking over her time period.

CNN White House correspondent Boris Sanchez will join Christi Paul as co-anchor of Weekend New Day on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Most recently CNN’s chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta will become anchor of CNN Newsroom on Saturdays and Sundays from 3-6 p.m. ET.

The moves come as CNN has been working to feature a lineup of anchors from more diverse backgrounds than it has in the past. Blackwell is Black. Cabrera is Mexican-American. Acosta and Sanchez are Cuban-American.

The rest of the lineup will remain unchanged. Laura Jarrett and Christine Romans will continue to anchor Early Start from 5-6 a.m. Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto will continue to anchor CNN Newsroom from 9-11 a.m.

Kate Bolduan will continue to anchor At this Hour from 11 a.m.-noon.

John King will continue to anchor Inside Politics with John King weekdays from noon-1 p.m. The network’s chief national correspondent, he will also continue to have a key role in all political coverage.

Fredricka Whitfield will continue to anchor CNN Newsroom’s midday coverage on Saturdays and Sundays.

Pamela Brown will continue to anchor CNN Newsroom on Saturdays and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. She also serves as senior Washington correspondent for CNN.