ABC News Parts Ways With Longtime D.C. Bureau Executive

TVNewser has learned of another ABC News executive laid off as part of the wider job cuts at Disney.

The executive is Matt Hosford, senior editorial producer and longtime staffer at ABC News’ Washington D.C. bureau.

Hosford has been at ABC News for nearly 20 years working as a producer for many on-air journalists, including former ABC News transportation correspondents Lisa Stark and David Kerley, before taking the management role at the D.C. bureau. Prior to working at ABC News, Hosford was a producer at NBC News in Washington.