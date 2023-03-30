Disney Lays Off Many of ABC News’ Highest-Ranking and Most Experienced Executives

The much anticipated ABC News layoffs that we reported on a couple hours ago are now in effect as TVNewser has learned that several key executives are among those being let go in this first round of Disney job cuts.
Among those impacted by the layoffs include several of ABC News’ highest-ranking and most experienced executives: Its head of newsgathering, its head of talent, co-head of comms, head of its investigative unit (and 34-year veteran of the news division) a comms executive-turned producer, and the LA bureau chief.
They are:
- Wendy Fisher, senior vice president, Newsgathering
- Galen Gordon, senior vice president, Talent Strategy & Development
- Mary Noonan, vice president, Talent Strategy & Development
- Alison Rudnick, vice president, Corporate Communications
- Chris Vlasto, senior executive producer (head of investigative unit)
- Heather Riley, executive editorial producer
- David Herndon, executive director, Los Angeles bureau chief
When it’s all said and done, approximately 50 ABC News positions are being eliminated. The layoffs started on Thursday morning, and also include cutting open positions.
As a result of these layoffs, ABC News president Kim Godwin has reorganized her leadership team, which sees the elevation of Katie den Daas to a new position and added responsibilities for Derek Medina and Stacia Deshishku.
den Daas has been promoted to ABC News vice president of newsgathering, overseeing the domestic and international teams, including bureaus worldwide, the desks, and NewsOne. Prior to this appointment, she had been ABC News’ London bureau chief.
Michael Kreisel, a vp of newsgathering who manages the domestic bureau chiefs (except for D.C.); NewsOne chief Al Prieto; D.C. bureau and politics chief Jonathan Greenberger; London bureau chief Kirit Radia; and all other international bureaus and teams worldwide will now report to den Daas.
In the note, Godwin says a new London bureau chief will be named soon due to den Daas’ relocation to New York.
Medina, ABC News evp of business affairs, will now oversee an expanded Business and Operations team, including Talent Strategy, Production Operations, Business Operations, and Business Affairs.
Deshishku, the executive editor and svp of news, will now oversee ABC News’ investigative and enterprise reporting units previously headed up by Vlasto, which include Medical, Business, and Climate, in addition to linear shows and Special Events.
ABC News’ bookings team will also report to Deshishku.
Here is the internal memo from Godwin to ABC News staff:
Colleagues,
Throughout the company, teams are being impacted by the downsizing that was announced several weeks ago, including our own ABC News family. While these actions are never easy, they are a necessary step to ensure we’re on solid footing for the years ahead as we chart a sustainable, growth-oriented path forward for the entire organization.
While this is a difficult time for all of us – particularly those directly affected by these tough decisions – it’s important to remember that together, we are resilient, and will emerge from this period of transition stronger than before.
To that end, I’d like to share some key changes to our structure:
- Katie den Daas, who has been leading our London bureau, will now be vice president of Newsgathering, overseeing the domestic and international teams, including bureaus worldwide, the desks, and NewsOne. Reporting into Katie will be Michael Kreisel, who will manage the domestic bureau chiefs (except for the DC bureau) and NewsOne, which will continue to be headed by Al Prieto; Jonathan Greenberger, who will lead the DC bureau and political coverage; and Kirit Radia, who will oversee the London bureau, all other international bureaus and teams worldwide. In the coming weeks, Katie will transition from London to New York, and we will name a new London bureau chief soon.
- Effective immediately, our Business and Operations team will expand to include Talent Strategy, Production Operations, Business Operations and Business Affairs. All will report to Derek Medina, EVP, ABC News.
- Our investigative and enterprise reporting units, which include Medical, Business, and Climate, will join the linear shows and Special Events, reporting to Stacia Deshishku, executive editor and SVP of News. Additionally, ABC’s extensive bookings resources will now roll up to Stacia.
Like you, I have come to trust and rely on the expertise and dedication of Katie, Derek, and Stacia, and I am grateful to count them among my senior leaders. All other reporting lines will remain the same.
In the coming days and weeks, we will share additional information about these teams and our plans.
Most importantly, I would like to acknowledge the work and legacy of our departing staff members. Not only are they our colleagues, they’re also our friends who will always be a part of the proud history of this esteemed organization. On behalf of the entire ABC News family, thank you for your service and professionalism.
We are truly privileged to work alongside so many smart, talented, and creative people. This is a team like no other – and it’s because of you that ABC News is #1.
Kim