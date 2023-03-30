Disney Lays Off Many of ABC News’ Highest-Ranking and Most Experienced Executives

The much anticipated ABC News layoffs that we reported on a couple hours ago are now in effect as TVNewser has learned that several key executives are among those being let go in this first round of Disney job cuts.

Among those impacted by the layoffs include several of ABC News’ highest-ranking and most experienced executives: Its head of newsgathering, its head of talent, co-head of comms, head of its investigative unit (and 34-year veteran of the news division) a comms executive-turned producer, and the LA bureau chief.

They are:

Wendy Fisher , senior vice president, Newsgathering

, senior vice president, Newsgathering Galen Gordon , senior vice president, Talent Strategy & Development

, senior vice president, Talent Strategy & Development Mary Noonan , vice president, Talent Strategy & Development

, vice president, Talent Strategy & Development Alison Rudnick , vice president, Corporate Communications

, vice president, Corporate Communications Chris Vlasto , senior executive producer (head of investigative unit)

, senior executive producer (head of investigative unit) Heather Riley , executive editorial producer

, executive editorial producer David Herndon, executive director, Los Angeles bureau chief

When it’s all said and done, approximately 50 ABC News positions are being eliminated. The layoffs started on Thursday morning, and also include cutting open positions.

As a result of these layoffs, ABC News president Kim Godwin has reorganized her leadership team, which sees the elevation of Katie den Daas to a new position and added responsibilities for Derek Medina and Stacia Deshishku.

den Daas has been promoted to ABC News vice president of newsgathering, overseeing the domestic and international teams, including bureaus worldwide, the desks, and NewsOne. Prior to this appointment, she had been ABC News’ London bureau chief.

Michael Kreisel, a vp of newsgathering who manages the domestic bureau chiefs (except for D.C.); NewsOne chief Al Prieto; D.C. bureau and politics chief Jonathan Greenberger; London bureau chief Kirit Radia; and all other international bureaus and teams worldwide will now report to den Daas.

In the note, Godwin says a new London bureau chief will be named soon due to den Daas’ relocation to New York.

Medina, ABC News evp of business affairs, will now oversee an expanded Business and Operations team, including Talent Strategy, Production Operations, Business Operations, and Business Affairs.

Deshishku, the executive editor and svp of news, will now oversee ABC News’ investigative and enterprise reporting units previously headed up by Vlasto, which include Medical, Business, and Climate, in addition to linear shows and Special Events.

ABC News’ bookings team will also report to Deshishku.

Here is the internal memo from Godwin to ABC News staff: