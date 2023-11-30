ABC News Names Viacom PR Vet Jeannie Kedas SVP of Communications

ABC News has a new communications chief as Jeannie Kedas joins the team as its new svp of publicity and communications.

Kedas comes to ABC News from First Look Media, where she was the non-profit media company’s chief communications officer and evp for the past seven years.

In this new role, Kedas will be responsible for all external and internal communications and media relations endeavors for ABC News. She’ll help promote viewership for ABC’s news properties, including World News Tonight with David Muir, Good Morning America, GMA3, 20/20, Nightline, The Tamron Hall Show, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, The View, ABC News Live, ABC News Radio, ABC News Studios, ABCNews.com, and satellite service NewsOne.

According to Deadline, Kedas will be part of ABC News president Kim Godwin’s leadership team, but she will report to Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, executive vice president, publicity and head of communications, Disney Entertainment Television. She will also be working closely with Van Scott, ABC News’ vp of communications who had most recently been leading the comms team, and also work with leaders across the Disney empire on matters pertaining to ABC News and its talent.

Godwin, in a statement said, “Storytelling is fundamental to what we do as journalists, and I’m delighted to have Jeannie lead the narrative surrounding the outstanding work our ABC News family delivers around the clock.” She added, “As we look to the busy year ahead and building on the momentum we’ve achieved, Jeannie will work closely with Van Scott and the team to continue to elevate our story as the No. 1 news network for 11 consecutive seasons.”

Kedas previously spent 18 years at Viacom serving in various communications roles in support of the company’s music networks. However, she actually started her career as a production assistant in ABC News’ Washington bureau.

“Having started my early career at ABC News, there is something so perfect about returning to the top-rated news network in this incredible role,” said Kedas. “I am looking forward to working with Kim, Naomi, and the immensely talented communications team to continue to amplify the extraordinary work and journalism ABC News produces every day.”

Bulochnikov-Paul said, “Having known her for nearly two decades, I’ve been fortunate to see firsthand her passion, intellect, and creativity inspire colleagues and nurture meaningful and long-lasting relationships with press – attributes that will serve our distinguished ABC News team well.”

ABC News’ communications department has seen key personnel leave in recent years. Alison Rudnick, the VP of corporate communications, was laid off earlier this year, and in 2022, communications executive Heather Riley switched career paths and moved into an editorial role.