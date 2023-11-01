ABC News Live Is Now on Available on Pluto TV

On Wednesday, ABC News announced that its ad-supported streaming service ABC News Live is now available on Pluto TV.

ABC’s streaming news service which launched in 2020 will provide Pluto TV viewers coverage of breaking news, up-to-the-minute reports, exclusive interviews, and in-depth special programming to millions of Pluto TV viewers across the U.S.

“As news consumption patterns evolve, it is imperative to meet viewers where they are,” ABC News svp of streaming and digital content Reena Mehta said in a statement. “With Pluto TV’s wide distribution and ABC News Live’s reputation for journalism excellence, this collaboration further showcases the value of our straightforward news approach for a streaming audience, guaranteeing that our trusted coverage is accessible to as many viewers as possible.”

Pluto TV subscribers will now have access to live streaming news blocks anchored by Linsey Davis, Diane Macedo, Kyra Phillips, and Kayna Whitworth. The news service also offers long-form reporting, exclusive interviews with newsmakers central to coverage, and timely specials that tap into the zeitgeist like the Emmy-nominated Uvalde 365: The Struggle to Understand, Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop, Pride Across America and more.

ABC News Live in September launched an additional live news block originating from California anchored by Whitworth.

Pluto TV, owned by Paramount Global, already includes CBS News Streaming Network and its local affiliate streaming networks, as well as NBC News Now, CNN Headlines, Sky News, Bloomberg Television, Scripps News, Cheddar News, Newsmax, OAN Plus, The First, TYT Network, Blaze Live, and America’s Voice in its news and opinion offerings.

The FAST streaming platform is available anywhere you stream — on all major web, mobile, and CTV devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Sony, Hisense, AppleTV, AndroidTV, Chromecast, Xfinity X1, Portal from Facebook, Playstation, Xbox, iOS, Android and more.