ABC News Live Debuts Los Angeles-Based Streaming News Block Anchored by Kayna Whitworth

ABC’s streaming news network ABC News Live is launching an additional live news block in an attempt to differentiate itself from its competitors in the streaming news wars. The early fringe hours of 5-7 p.m. ET will now feature live news programming anchored by ABC News correspondent Kayna Whitworth out of Los Angeles.

ABC News says that Whitworth’s news block will provide even more reporting, context, and analysis on the day’s events, with an “outside-the-beltway” focus on politics ahead of the looming 2024 elections.

In 2020, ABC News Live began offering live news programming in dayside. Diane Macedo currently anchors in the mornings, and Kyra Phillips anchors the afternoons.

Based in New York, Macedo sets the tone for the day by covering breaking national and international news that took place during the overnight hours and the latest entertainment, medical, and technology trends. Phillips takes over from Washington, D.C., where she covers the latest breaking and developing news.

Whitworth’s L.A.-based news block will precede ABC News Live’s flagship program, Prime with Linsey Davis. Weekdays at 7 p.m. ET, Davis digs deeper into the news and issues, getting at the heart of stories with long-form reporting and interviews with newsmakers central to coverage.

Davis is also the anchor of World News Tonight Sunday edition, and plays an integral role in on-air election coverage across ABC News platforms.

“I am proud of the success and momentum behind ABC News Live, and our new hours demonstrate our continued commitment to streaming,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement. “Our talented team of leading anchors have established themselves as voices our viewers can trust for impactful and thoughtful reporting for millions streaming across the world.”