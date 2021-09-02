ABC News Is Hiring an EVP of Editorial and SVP of Streaming

It’s a day full of personnel announcements at ABC News.

Not long after the network announced Christine Brouwer is now the No. 2 executive at Good Morning America, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced “a new senior leadership structure … a roadmap for the next couple of months.” This plan seems to include bringing on a new evp of editorial and a new svp of streaming.

“As our streaming business are growing on both Hulu SVOD and AVOD, we will be increasing our content production in the coming year and adding resources in production and operation to help support our streaming initiatives,” Godwin said in a memo to staff that was leaked and shared by CNN’s Oliver Darcy.

Godwin added that she’ll formally introduce this senior leadership team, including the new editorial and streaming leaders, later in September, and each executive will share his/her plans “to streamline how we operate, tackle burnout, and create better paths for career advancement.”

New: ABC News President Kim Godwin sends staff memo introducing “new senior leadership structure,” which includes two new positions: an SVP of streaming and an SVP of editorial. Godwin says her new senior team “will help redesign how we operate and communicate with each other.” pic.twitter.com/nESp30ji0N — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 2, 2021

The current ABC News executive team, led by Godwin: Derek Medina as evp, Wendy Fisher is svp of newsgathering, Kerry Smith is svp of news practices, Galen Gordon is svp of talent strategy and development, while the newest addition to the executive team, Jose Andino, is vp of office of the president and process management.