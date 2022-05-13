Fox News Books Is Seeing Success with Shannon Bream’s Biblical Franchise

Fox News Books seems to have found something with Shannon Bream‘s biblical franchise.

After debuting at No. 2 six weeks ago, Bream’s newest title The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak is now No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list in the Advice, How-To & Miscellaneous category. The title has moved nearly 200,000 copies (excluding bulk sales), while its predecessor, The Women of the Bible Speak, has sold roughly 500,000 copies since its March 2021 debut. The Women of the Bible Speak was the 13th bestselling adult nonfiction book of 2021, per Bookscan. It previously spent five weeks at No. 1 on the NYT list in the aforementioned category.

Fox News Books launched in Nov. 2020 with Pete Hegseth’s Modern Warriors, Bream’s The Women of the Bible Speak in March 2021 followed by All-American Christmas authored by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy in Nov. 2021.