60 Minutes Earns Its Largest Audience of 2020

Americans want their news these days, and 60 Minutes is benefiting.

For the second time this month, 60 Minutes was the most-watched program on prime-time television. The March 22 broadcast ran from 7-8 p.m. ET, and averaged 10.9 million Total Viewers and 2.14 million Adults 25-54.The 10.9 million represents 60 Minutes’ largest audience of 2020 and its largest since Dec. 8, 2019.

Compared to last week, the program was +4% in Total Viewers and +6% in Adults 25-54.

60 Minutes earned a top 10 spot in Total Viewers for the 17th time this broadcast season, and nabbed a spot among television’s top 5 shows in Total Viewers for the ninth time this season.

Everyone’s lives have been thrown off-kilter, but it has been an especially odd time for CBS News, with the CBS Broadcast Center temporarily shut down.

60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker wrapped up the Sunday broadcast by praising the production staff, acknowledging the obstacles they overcame when it came to putting the broadcast on air.

