2023 State of the Union Ratings: Fox News Is Most-Watched, ABC No. 1 Among Adults 25-54 for Second Consecutive Year

President Biden delivered his second annual State of the Union address on February 7, 2023, and for the second consecutive year, Fox News Channel’s live coverage attracted the largest total audience.

FNC averaged 4.695 million total viewers and 853,000 adults 25-54 from 9:09-10:21 p.m. ET, which is more than what MSNBC and CNN drew in those respective measurements.

As is often the case these days, MSNBC drew a larger total audience than CNN (3.6 million vs. 2.41 million), but CNN drew more adults 25-54 than MSNBC (651,000 vs. 500,000) during Pres. Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address.

ABC captured the second-most total viewers (4.405 million) as well as the most adults 25-54 (1.075 million) of any U.S. TV network televising the address.

NBC took third place in total viewers (3.78 million) and was the No. 2 network across broadcast and cable among adults 25-54 (1 million).

CBS was the fourth-most-watched U.S. TV network in total viewers (behind Fox News, ABC and NBC) and the fourth most-watched among adults 25-54 (behind ABC, NBC and Fox News). The network averaged 3.64 million total viewers and 708,000 A25-54 during the address.

Among Spanish language broadcasters, Univision beat Telemundo both in total viewers and among adults 25-54. Univision averaged 1.08 million total viewers and 399,000 adults 25-54, while Telemundo averaged 836,000 total viewers and 356,000 adults 25-54 during the address.

SOTU 2023 Nielsen Live+SD Network P2+ A25-54 Fox News 4,695,000 853,000 ABC 4,405,000 1,075,000 NBC 3,778,000 1,002,000 CBS 3,637,000 708,000 MSNBC 3,569,000 500,000 CNN 2,411,000 651,000 Fox 1,656,000 509,000 Univision 1,083,000 399,000 Telemundo 836,000 356,000 CNBC 128,000 39,000 NewsNation 97,000 22,000 Fox Business 64,000 13,000 CNN en Espanol 18,000 4,000

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, 26.4 million people (with 6.13 million adults 25-54) watched President Biden’s second State of the Union address on 13 cable and broadcast news networks. The 26.4 million figure does not include viewing on streaming services, PBS or Bloomberg.

Each Nielsen-measured network saw a down double digit decline from what they drew for the 2022 State of the Union address (held March 1) both in total viewers and among adults 25-54.