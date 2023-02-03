Here Are Tuesday’s Coverage Plans for Pres. Biden’s State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address beginning at approximately 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 7.

The president will likely address issues including the war in Ukraine, gun violence, police reform, and of course, the state of the economy. A major difference between this year’s address and last is that he’ll be speaking in front of a majority-Republican House of Representatives, something that was not the case when he last addressed the joint session of congress 11 months ago. Also, newly-elected speaker Kevin McCarthy, not Nancy Pelosi, will be seated next to vice president Kamala Harris behind the president during the address.

Newly-elected Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give Republican response afterward. Sanders served as Donald Trump‘s White House press secretary when he was president.

Here’s what the TV news networks have in store for Tuesday night.

ABC:

ABC News presents special coverage of the 2023 State of the Union address by President Joe Biden and the Republican response by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, airing Tuesday, Feb. 7 (9-11 p.m. ET), on ABC, and streaming on ABC News Live.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead primetime coverage from Washington, D.C., with ABC News’ political team, including ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl , chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz , senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce , senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott , chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas , senior national correspondent Terry Moran , Nightline co-anchor and chief national correspondent Byron Pitts , political director Rick Klein , and ABC News contributors Chris Christie and Donna Brazile previewing the speeches, providing analysis and reporting on news and developments. Correspondents will also report during coverage on ABC News Live.

ABC News Digital will provide in-depth coverage of the State of the Union address, including an up-to-the-minute live blog with the politics team from FiveThirtyEight, key takeaways focusing on main themes and an analysis of the speech’s political implications.

ABC News Radio will offer live anchored coverage of the address on Tuesday evening, including a one-hour preview show at 8 p.m. ET, anchored by senior investigative reporter Aaron Katersky and White House correspondent Karen Travers with insight and analysis from multiplatform reporter Elizabeth Schulze on Capitol Hill and the political team. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke , will have reactions and analysis from its team at the Capitol.

Bloomberg:

Bloomberg TV will host live special coverage of President Biden’s second State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7, which will also be simulcast globally on Bloomberg Television and Radio.

Coverage will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET, half an hour before the start of the address.

Bloomberg’s TV’s David Westin will host from Bloomberg’s Washington DC studio, with Washington Correspondents Annmarie Hordern and Joe Mathieu joining from Capitol Hill. Bloomberg political contributors Rick Davis and Jeanne Sheehan Zaino will also be on set in Washington, DC, to provide analysis before and after.

CBS:

CBS News Streaming Network’s live coverage of Pres. Biden’s State of the Union address will begin Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. ET, with primetime coverage on the platform beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

CBS Television Network will broadcast State of the Union and Republican response coverage from 9-11 p.m. ET.

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor the multiplatform coverage from Washington, D.C., joined in studio by CBS News chief political analyst John Dickerson , Face the Nation moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan , chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett , chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa , chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes , senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe , senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang , and congressional correspondents Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane . CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto will have the latest views from Americans on their top priorities and what they hope President Biden covers in his address. CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez and political contributor Ashley Etienne will contribute analysis.

. CBS News Prime Time With John Dickerson will stream live from Washington, D.C., at 7 p.m. hosted by John Dickerson.

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, CBS News Streaming will present an hour-long live State of the Union special anchored by Norah O’Donnell and will simulcast the Network’s coverage of President Biden’s speech and the Republican response from 9-11 p.m. ET.

The post-address coverage and analysis will stream immediately after, followed by a replay of the Network’s State of the Union coverage in its entirety for late-night and West Coast audiences.

CBS Newspath will provide coverage of the address to its 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world with Skyler Henry and Nicole D’Antonio offering live reports around the clock from Washington, D.C.

and offering live reports around the clock from Washington, D.C. CBS News Radio’s live, anchored coverage will begin at 9 p.m. ET, covering the address and the Republican response. White House correspondent Steven Portnoy will anchor, joined by correspondent Steve Dorsey on Capitol Hill, business analyst Jill Schlesinger, military consultant retired Col. Jeff McCausland and CBS News correspondent covering the United Nations Pamela Falk.

CNN:

CNN will air special coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican Response starting at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Jake Tapper in Washington and Anderson Cooper in New York will lead the network’s coverage.

in Washington and in New York will lead the network’s coverage. Joining for pre- and post-speech analysis will be Dana Bash, Abby Phillip, Chris Wallace, John King, and Jamie Gangel . Wolf Blitzer, Kaitlan Collins, and Kasie Hunt will provide coverage live from Capitol Hill. Alisyn Camerota will join for late-night coverage, and CNN Tonight with Laura Coates will pick up coverage beginning at 1 a.m. ET.

, and commentators will provide analysis throughout coverage. In addition, CNN’s will report live throughout the evening. CNN Politics will provide live coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican Response across digital platforms, including on the digital live story on CNN.com, annotation of the speech and live fact-checking led by Daniel Dale and more than a dozen CNN reporters.

and more than a dozen CNN reporters. CNN’s coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican Response will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android on Tuesday from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. ET. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, iPad, and via CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels”). The audio of CNN’s coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican Response will also stream on CNN’s channels on SiriusXM, Radio.com and TuneIn Radio.

C-SPAN:

C-SPAN’s State of the Union coverage will begin on Tuesday, February 7 live at 8 p.m. ET, with Peter Slen and Greta Brawner hosting.

and hosting. Politico’s Katherine Tully-McManus , a Congressional reporter and author of the Huddle newsletter, joins live from Statuary Hall to preview the evening and provide political context surrounding the evening’s speech.

, a Congressional reporter and author of the Huddle newsletter, joins live from Statuary Hall to preview the evening and provide political context surrounding the evening’s speech. The preview show will also include an interview with Marquette University Political Science Professor Julia Azari discussing the history and evolution of the State of the Union. C-SPAN will have live footage from the House chamber as the Senate, Supreme Court, special guests and other dignitaries arrive.

discussing the history and evolution of the State of the Union. C-SPAN will have live footage from the House chamber as the Senate, Supreme Court, special guests and other dignitaries arrive. Following President Biden’s address, C-SPAN will have live coverage of the Republican response. After which, the channel will go to the phones, hearing from C-SPAN viewers across the country on what they heard from the evening’s speech and what they liked and didn’t like.

C-SPAN2 will have a live simulcast of the State of the Union Address starting at 9pm ET. Following the speech, C-SPAN Host Pedro Echevarria will get live reaction from members of the House and Senate in Statuary Hall.

Fox News/FBN:

Fox News’ coverage will begin at 9 p.m. ET, co-anchored by chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier alongside The Story anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum .

, senior political analyst , co-host of The Five Also contributing analysis is FBN host . White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and Congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie will provide live reports from the White House and the Capitol, respectively.

and Congressional correspondent will provide live reports from the White House and the Capitol, respectively. FBN will simulcast FNC’s special coverage of Pres. Biden’s address, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The Story with Martha MacCallum and FBN’s Kudlow will broadcast from the network’s D.C. bureau on Feb. 7, as well as America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on Feb. 8.

and Dana Perino on Feb. 8. Fox News Sunday’s Shannon Bream will anchor separate live coverage on Fox TV, beginning at 9 p.m. ET with contributions from FNC senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram .

Fox News Audio will provide extensive multiplatform coverage of the State of the Union address.

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, Fox News Radio will cover the speech and Republican response live with Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal .

and . FNR’s coverage can be heard on affiliates across the country, on FOXNewsRadio.com, or by hitting the listen button on the FNC app. Fox News Podcasts will provide hourly podcast alerts on the address with The Fox News Radio Hourly Newscast available at FOXNewsPodcasts.com and Fox News Headlines 24/7 on SiriusXM Channel 115 will provide updates every 15 minutes.

Additionally, Fox Nation subscribers will be able to stream FNC’s coverage of the 2023 State of the Union.

NBCUniversal News Group (NBC News/NBC News Now, MSNBC, CNBC, Noticias Telemundo)

NBC:

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie will lead NBC News’ special coverage live from Washington, D.C. starting at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Holt and Guthrie will be joined by NBC News political director and Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd, NBC News chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker, NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell, and NBC News senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson.

Ahead of the address on Tuesday, Holt will anchor a special edition of NBC Nightly News live from Washington, D.C. The next morning, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Guthrie will anchor Today from D.C.

NBC News and MSNBC correspondents, reporters and contributors: NBC News senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake from the House Chamber, NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander from the White House, NBC News White House correspondents Monica Alba and Mike Memoli, NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel from Ukraine, NBC News senior national correspondent Tom Llamas, CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin, NBC News justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian, and presidential historian Michael Beschloss.

Plus, NBC News correspondents will be dispatched across key states speaking directly with voters on the state of the union and issues impacting them, including Shaquille Brewster in Wisconsin, Dasha Burns in Pennsylvania and Antonia Hylton in Tennessee.

NBC News Now (streaming service):

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, NBC News Now anchors Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson will host pre-speech special coverage live from Washington, D.C.

NBC News Now will simulcast NBC News’ network coverage of the address beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Following the speech, Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd and NBC News chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker will anchor live special coverage and analysis, beginning at 11 p.m. ET.

MSNBC:

Throughout the week, MSNBC hosts will turn to The Insiders, a panel of experts who will provide analysis and preview President Biden’s address and the Republican response. The panel includes MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, former chief spokesperson and senior advisor to Vice President Harris and MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend and former RNC chairman Michael Steele.

At 8 p.m. ET, Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace will lead special coverage and will be joined by Ari Melber, Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell and Stephanie Ruhle.

The 11th Hour’s Stephanie Ruhle and Velshi host and senior MSNBC correspondent Ali Velshi will pick up continuing coverage at 12 a.m. ET.

NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki will be at the Big Board throughout the day to break down President Biden’s polling trajectory as we head into his second State of the Union address.

On Tuesday, February 7, the MSNBC Hub on Peacock will simulcast MSNBC’s special coverage from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

MSNBC.com will launch a robust live blog for President Biden’s address and Republican response, featuring MSNBC anchors, familiar columnists and outside experts. The blog will also include guest posts from The Insiders panel throughout the day.

NBC News Digital:

NBC News Digital’s special coverage of President Biden’s address before, during and after the event will be led by senior White House reporter Peter Nicholas, senior congressional reporter Scott Wong, senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur and senior national political reporter Jonathan Allen.

Joining them with up-to-the-minute updates and analysis on NBCNews.com is senior politics reporter Alex Seitz-Wald, senior policy reporter Shannon Pettypiece, political reporter Adam Edelman, political reporter Allan Smith, political reporter Rebecca Shabad and political reporter Zoë Richards. Coverage of the Republican response will be led by political reporter Allan Smith. Live fact-checking will be led by senior politics reporter Jane C. Timm.

Senior editor for data visuals Nigel Chiwaya and data editor Joe Murphy will offer topic tracking in real-time, highlighting the key issues the president elevates in his remarks.

CNBC:

CNBC.com will live stream the State of the Union address and host a live blog, reporting on the latest news coming out of President Biden’s address. Ahead of the State of the Union, the CNBC.com Politics team will have articles previewing President Biden’s economic plans as well as a look at the challenges for his next two years in office with Republicans in control of the U.S. House.

Telemundo:

Julio Vaqueiro will lead Noticias Telemundo’s coverage live from Washington. Vaqueiro will anchor a special edition of the network’s 6:30 p.m. ET newscast and a 9:00 p.m. ET primetime news special featuring reporting and analysis from senior Washington correspondent Cristina Londoño, Washington correspondent Javier Vega and anchor Arantxa Loizaga.

will lead Noticias Telemundo’s coverage live from Washington. Vaqueiro will anchor a special edition of the network’s 6:30 p.m. ET newscast and a 9:00 p.m. ET primetime news special featuring reporting and analysis from senior Washington correspondent Washington correspondent and anchor A panel of experts will join coverage to analyze the president’s speech and the Republican response. The coverage will include fact checks by Noticias Telemundo’s T-Verifica and will also stream on Noticias Telemundo’s digital platforms including NoticiasTelemundo.com, Noticias Telemundo’s mobile app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

PBS NewsHour:

PBS NewsHour will offer live coverage of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address, followed by the Republican response and reporting and analysis by the NewsHour team and guests on broadcast, online, and social on Tuesday, February 7th from 9 – 11 p.m. ET.

NewsHour’s special coverage with co-anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett will include reporting from Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López in Statuary Hall. Washington Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart , New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks , and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report Amy Walter will provide analysis of Biden’s address.

and will include reporting from Capitol Hill correspondent and White House correspondent in Statuary Hall. Washington Post opinion writer , New York Times op-ed columnist , and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report will provide analysis of Biden’s address. Coverage will extend online with a pre-show from 8 – 9 pm ET, hosted by NewsHour’s digital anchor Nicole Ellis, and will include discussions to preview Biden’s address with correspondents William Brangham, Nick Schifrin, Lisa Desjardins, and Laura Barrón-López.

Scripps News:

Scripps News will air special coverage of State of the Union Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Scripps News’ Del Walters and Chance Seales will anchor the broadcasts, live from a special set overlooking Capitol Hill, with special guests throughout the evening.

Live reporters in D.C.: Haley Bull, White House Correspondent; Bianca Facchinei , National Correspondent; Sasha Ingber, National Security Correspondent; Stephanie Liebergen , Congressional Correspondent; Alex Miller , National Political Correspondent; Andrew Rafferty , Political Director; Nathaniel Reed , Congressional Correspondent; Joe St. George , National Politics Editor and Correspondent.

White House Correspondent; , National Correspondent; Sasha Ingber, National Security Correspondent; , Congressional Correspondent; , National Political Correspondent; , Political Director; , Congressional Correspondent; , National Politics Editor and Correspondent. Live reporters outside of D.C.: Jamal Andress (Dallas, TX); Jason Bellini (Kyiv, Ukraine); John Mone (Texas-Mexico border); Clayton Sandell (Denver); Lindsey Theis (San Francisco); Axel Turcios (New York).

(Dallas, TX); (Kyiv, Ukraine); (Texas-Mexico border); (Denver); (San Francisco); (New York). Scripps News coverage from: Baltimore; Cincinnati; Detroit; Denver; Las Vegas; Missoula, Mt.; Phoenix; Salt Lake City; San Diego; Tallahassee, Fla.



Spectrum News:

Spectrum News’ special coverage of the 2023 State of the Union address by President Joe Biden and the Republican response by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on February 7 will begin at 8:55 p.m. ET.

Coverage will be anchored by Spectrum News NY1 anchor Errol Louis, along with analysis from Spectrum News Chief Political Reporter Josh Robin and Spectrum News anchors: Ybeth Bruzual (News 13, Orlando), Jason Fechner (Spectrum News 1, Wisconsin) and Alex Cohen (Spectrum News 1, California).

Univision:

Noticias Univision coverage kicks off on streaming service ViX’s Noticias 24/7 at 8 p.m. ET with Linea de Fuego offering viewers a pre-show leading into the State of the Union.

Noticias will broadcast at 8:55 p.m. ET on Univision Network, leading directly into the presidential address.

Both ViX and Univision will follow with the official Republican Response, all the immediate reactions directly from Capitol Hill and in-depth analysis and debate.

Jorge Ramos and Ilia Calderon will co-host a full evening of coverage on Noticias Univision’s Special Edition of the State of the Union and Republican Response

fact checks the SOTU and Republican Response throughout the night on Noticias Univision with El Detector. Claudia Uceda will have all the reactions from the representatives on Capitol Hill.

will have all the reactions from the representatives on Capitol Hill. Analysts will join the coverage to give their respective analysis and perspectives. Carlos Diaz Rosillo (R) is the former Deputy Assistant to President Trump and Director of Policy and Interagency Coordination at the White House from January 2017 to June 2018. Rosillo has been an on-air analyst for Univision News since 2019. Fabian Nuñez (D) served six years in the California State Assembly from 2002-2008, and for the last two-year Nuñez was the Speaker of the Assembly. Nuñez has been an on-air analyst for Univision News since 2012.

