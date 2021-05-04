Yamiche Alcindor Named Moderator of Washington Week

Yamiche Alcindor has been named moderator of the weekly PBS news analysis series Washington Week.

Currently the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour, and a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC, Alcindor will officially join the program as moderator beginning this Friday, May 7.

In addition to moderating Washington Week, which airs live on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on PBS stations across the country, Alcindor will file periodic digital reports.

Alcindor will be the ninth moderator in Washington Week’s 54-year history, following Washington Post political reporter Robert Costa, who held the position from 2017 to 2021, and the late Gwen Ifill, her mentor who moderated the program from 1999 until her death in 2016. Alcindor has served periodically as a guest moderator since Costa’s departure this past January.

“I know how much Washington Week meant to Gwen [Ifill], and how much she put her stamp on the legacy of the show,” Alcindor, who is Haitian-American, told the New York Times in a recent interview. “I also feel this incredible responsibility to think deeply about taking this on and making it a show that people want to watch, that people will feel is living up to its great legacy.”

Alcindor has covered the White House for NewsHour since 2018. Prior to that, she covered the campaigns of Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders for The New York Times. During the 2020 presidential election season, Alcindor was a moderator for the sixth Democratic primary debate, hosted by PBS. She is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions for her work, including the 2020 Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage from the White House Correspondents’ Association and the 2020 Gwen Ifill Award from the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF).