Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and John King Will Host CNN’s Convention Coverage

CNN today announced its 2020 Democratic National Convention and Republican National Convention coverage plans. The network will present live TV coverage of each four-day event from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. ET, starting with the DNC on Monday, Aug. 17.

Special coverage of each convention will be hosted by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and John King. CNN prime-time hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon will join the conversation from 12 a.m.-2 a.m. ET.

Jeff Zeleny, Arlette Saenz, Jessica Dean and MJ Lee will report on the Democratic National Convention.

Jim Acosta, Kaitlan Collins, Ryan Nobles and Jeff Zeleny will cover the Republican National Convention the following week.

For both the DNC and the RNC, reporting and analysis will be provided by CNN’s David Chalian, Gloria Borger, David Axelrod, Nia-Malika Henderson, Abby Phillip and Mark Preston.

CNN commentators for the DNC include Van Jones, Jennifer Granholm, Andrew Yang and Scott Jennings, who will join the conversation from CNN’s Election Center in Washington.

CNN commentators for the RNC include Rick Santorum, Granholm, David Urban and Amanda Carpenter.

In addition, CNN’s Daniel Dale will contribute real-time fact-checking throughout the evening, and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta will provide any updates regarding Covid-19.

On CNN’s digital platforms, the network’s political team will be breaking down the news live throughout the conventions, “with exclusive coverage and enterprise analysis on CNN’s Live Story and every screen you find CNN.”

CNN Politics newsletters will provide the up-to-date and exclusive details from the conventions straight into subscribers inboxes, from the teams behind What Matters, The Point with Chris Cillizza and its international audience Meanwhile in America, where CNN Politics delivers daily analysis of U.S. politics for global consumers.

CNN Audio will launch two new podcasts during the first week of the conventions, with CNN Political Briefing, premiering on Monday, Aug. 17 featuring a five-minute daily politics brief hosted by David Chalian, and Politically Sound premiering on Friday, Aug. 21 as a weekly flagship podcast hosted by Chalian and Henderson.

They will explain what the headlines actually mean and how we got here. The Axe Files with David Axelrod podcast will also feature convention programming and celebrate episode No. 400 during the week of the DNC.

CNN’s team of fact-checkers will monitor convention speakers and the campaigns across all platforms and at CNN.com/FactsFirst.

On YouTube, The Point with Chris Cillizza will feature special convention programming and trivia, answering questions with top Democrat and Republican strategists.

Lastly, CNN’s Election Center will help users stay grounded in the data, candidates, key dates, exit polls and headlines from now until Election Day.

