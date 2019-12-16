Whoopi Goldberg to Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, Please Stop Talking Right Now!’

It seems as though discussions on The View have been more combative than usual in recent months. Perhaps that’s indicative of the times in which we’re living.

But it’s rare for co-host and moderator Whoopi Goldberg to tell one of her colleagues to flat out shut up (in so many words). That extends to previous conservative co-hosts, of which there have been many during Goldberg’s 12 1/2-year run on the ABC panel program.

But the situation unfolded on this morning’s broadcast.

The show started off with a conversation about how politicized Trump’s impeachment has become, and after a commercial break, the exchange continued with Joy Behar saying the president and his allies refuse to go under oath to face questions on the Ukraine saga.

Co-host Sunny Hostin went on to remark that this makes Trump’s impeachment different from Pres. Clinton’s for perjury. “That is the height of hypocrisy for this Republican-led Senate!” said Hostin, to cheers from the in-studio audience.

Meghan McCain responded to Hostin’s remark, saying “my job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a View co-host, my job is to analyze the politics of it…”

The exchange became increasingly heated, with Hostin and McCain talking over each other.

“Let me talk,” McCain stated. “I let you talk, let me finish.”

After some more cross-talk, McCain remarked: “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?”

Goldberg had enough, and said: “Girl, please stop talking right now!”

“No problem,” McCain responded. “I won’t talk the rest of the show.”

“I’m OK with that,” said Goldberg, eliciting audible gasps from the audience. “I’m OK with that. If you are going to behave like this.”

McCain insisted she wasn’t behaving “like this,” but was just trying “to show conservative perspective” and Hostin wouldn’t allow her to talk.

Goldberg said McCain needed to stop talking over her fellow co-hosts, and then tossed to commercial.

“We’ll be right be back.”

Heck of a way to start of the week before Christmas.

WATCH:

