Whoopi Goldberg Returns to The View After 2-Week Suspension for Making False Claim About Holocaust

Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View Monday after being handed a two-week suspension for making a false claim on-air about the holocaust.

On the Feb. 1 broadcast of The View, Goldberg falsely and bizarrely claimed that the Holocaust was “not about race,” but instead about “two white groups of people,” and “man’s inhumanity to man.” Goldberg’s co-hosts pushed back on her claim. Goldberg issued on-air and off-air apologies, but ABC still suspended her for two weeks.

“I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away,” said Goldberg. “I’m telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, ‘wait, wait, what? Really?’ It was amazing, and I listened to everything everybody had to say, and I was very grateful, and I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening because we’re going to keep having tough conversations, in part because this is what we have been hired to do.”

Some ABC News staffers reportedly felt Goldberg’s remarks merited a suspension. However, according to The Daily Beast, Goldberg’s co-hosts were angry about news division president Kim Godwin’s decision to suspend the longtime View moderator.

For instance, Ana Navarro, a frequent guest-host on the program, told The Daily Beast that her colleagues “know what’s in her [Goldberg’s] heart,” adding, “I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View. This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a life-long ally to the Jewish community. She is not an anti-Semite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.”