White House Correspondents’ Association Boots OAN From Briefing Room Seat Rotation

The White House Correspondents’ Association has voted to remove the San Diego-based cable news channel One America News (OAN) from the rotation for a seat in the White House briefing room, according to a statement posted on the organization’s Twitter account:

WHCA Statement on Removing News Organization from News Briefing Seat Rotation pic.twitter.com/KL3XcPq7Rt — WHCA (@whca) April 1, 2020

Over the last couple days, OAN reporters have continued to show up to the daily White House press briefings, despite new restrictions limiting White House reporters aimed at increasing physical distancing.

The channel received a briefing room seat in 2017, which it shares with the BBC.

What’s OAN? It’s a privately-held ad-supported news and opinion channel launched in 2013 to give Fox News a run for its viewers and advertisers. Its owner Robert Herring, a multi-millionaire who made his fortune printing circuit boards, unsuccessfully tried to woo Bill O’Reilly to the right-leaning network in 2017. His son, Charles Herring currently runs the network.

In June 2019, OAN said that it reached 35 million homes.

Comments