Week of Sept. 7 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Posts Its Largest Average Audience Since June; CBS This Morning Averages Its Largest Adults 25-54 Audience in 4 Months

For the fifth consecutive week, Good Morning America and Today show split the week of Sept. 7 morning show ratings race. GMA averaged the most total viewers, while Today captured the most adults 25-54.

The Nielsen ratings for each program this past week are based on just four days due to the Labor Day holiday.

The NBC morning show averaged 992,000 viewers from the A25-54 demo. That’s +62,000 more than GMA and +992,000 more than what CBS This Morning averaged this past week.

Today has earned either an outright win or a first-place tie in the A25-54 measurement for 55 consecutive weeks and 244 of the past 246 weeks. Today has also won the morning show race in the A25-54 demo outright 243 of the past 246 weeks.

When compared with the prior week (Aug. 31, 2020), the morning show was down just a bit, -1% in the A25-54 demo and -1% in average total viewers. However, compared with the year-ago week (Sept. 9, 2019), the trend was not so hot, -11% in total viewers and -15% in the A25-54 demo.

Good Morning America, according to the most current data from Nielsen, delivered an average of 3.41 million total viewers this past week. That’s roughly +170,000 more than what Today averaged for the week and +741,000 more than what CBS This Morning averaged for the week.

GMA also averaged 930,000 adults 25-54, second behind Today but ahead of CTM.

The ABC morning show trended well relative to the prior week, slightly more than +1% in total viewers and +5% in A25-54 demo viewers. However, the broadcast was -12% in total viewers and -9% in adults 25-54 compared to the year-ago week.

GMA is the most-watched morning news show for the eighth straight year.

Same nice news on the ratings front for CBS This Morning. The broadcast averaged 2.67 million total viewers and 658,000 A25-54 viewers across four broadcasts last week (Labor Day week). The 2.67 million represents CTM’s largest total audience in 10 weeks and +6% growth from the prior week. The 658,000 adults 25-54 average is CTM’s largest demo audience in 17 weeks and represents +17% growth in the measurement from the prior week.

However, like ABC and NBC, CBS’ morning show was down from the year-ago week. The broadcast was -3% in total viewers and -6% in the A25-54 demo.

Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Sept. 7:

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 9/7/20), Previous Week (w/o 8/31/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 9/9/19). Season to date Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-9/14/20*) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-9/9/19). *Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Prior to 8/31/20, ratings do not include OOH viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.

