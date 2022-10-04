Week of Sept. 26 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Remains No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 for Week 2 of TV Season

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Propelled by the news of Hurricane Ian’s destructive path across the southern states, the three morning shows each recorded growth in total viewers for the week of September 26.

ABC’s Good Morning America led the way, as it was the top morning news program in total viewers and in the adults 25-54 demo for the second week in a row in this new season. This is the first time GMA has achieved the feat since the 2014-2015 season.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.35 million total viewers and 749,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo this past week. When compared to the previous week, GMA grew by +7% in total viewers and remained flat in adults 25-54.

It was the only morning show not to see any positive growth in adults 25-54.

Looking at GMA’s performance relative to the same week in 2021, the morning show saw declines in both total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo at -2% and -19%, respectively.

NBC’s Today show finished No. 2 this past week in both total viewers and adults 25-54, averaging 2.9 million total viewers and 748,000 adults 25-54.

The race between Today and GMA was extremely close in adults 25-54 as Today trailed GMA by only 1,000 viewers.

When compared to the previous week, Today grew by +4% in both total viewers and in the adults 25-54 demo. Compared to the same week in 2021, the Today show is down -11% in total viewers and -26% in adults 25-54.

CBS Mornings continues to perform well as of late, averaging 2.445 million total viewers and 552,000 adults 25-54 for the week of Sept. 26. The show grew by +3% in total viewers and 10% in the adults 25-54 demo compared to the previous week.

This was CBS Mornings’ most-watched week since May 23—and its best performance in adults 25-54 since May 9.

However, looking at the same week in 2021, CBS Mornings is down -5% in total viewers and by -6% in the adults 25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Sept. 26:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,335,000 2,898,000 2,445,000 • A25-54: 749,000 748,000 552,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 9/26/22), Previous Week (w/o 9/19/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 9/27/21). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19 – 10/2/22), Season 2021-2023 (9/20 – 10/3/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.