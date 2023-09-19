Week of Sept. 11 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Continue to Split First Place

For the fifth week in a row, ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today show were the most-watched morning shows in total viewers and the key demo of Adults 25-54, respectively.

It was a good week for all three morning shows, as each posted week-to-week gains in both measured demos.

For the week of September 11, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.09 million total viewers and 722,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. GMA was up in total viewers by +7 % and +8% in the A25-54 demo when compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was up in total viewers by +3% but down by -7% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today was in second place in total viewers with a 2.75 million total average, but led all morning shows with 722,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Sept. 11. Today was up in total viewers and the key demo by +1% and +6%, respectively, when looking at the numbers from the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2022, it was down in total viewers by -2% and flat in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings came in third place this past week, averaging 2.24 million total viewers and 468,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Sept. 11. Compared to the previous week, the morning show was up in total viewers by +4% and by +2% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers and adults 25-54 demo, however, by -7% and -10%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of September 11, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,089,000 2,750,000 2,244,000 • A25-54: 665,000 722,000 468,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 9/11/23), Previous Week (w/o 9/4/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 9/12/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-9/17/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-9/18/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.