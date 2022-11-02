Week of Oct. 24 Basic Cable Ranker: Top-Ranked Fox News Posts Week-to-Week Gains Heading Into Midterms

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of October 24 now in, we can safely report Fox News Channel has now achieved 43 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable network in the 24-hour daypart, and 89 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on cable news.

FNC averaged 1.625 million viewers and 203,000 adults 25-54 in total day this past week. The 1.625 million is +10% and the 225,000 (No. 2 on basic cable) is +11% from what the network averaged in those two categories the previous week (Oct. 17). This represents back-to-back weeks of audience gains.

Additionally, Fox News averaged 2.56 million total viewers in primetime this past week, up +11% from the prior week and No. 2 on all of basic cable behind a Monday Night Football/college football-driven ESPN (2.64 million). Additionally, FNC averaged 329,000 adults 25-54 in primetime this past week, +12% from the previous week and No. 2 on basic cable, behind ESPN (1.15 million).

Compared with the same week in 2021 (beginning Oct. 25), Fox News is +14% in total primetime viewers and +5% in the prime time demo. The network continues to gain total viewers in total day (+14%), and gained a bit in the total day A25-54 demo (+1%).

Not only is Fox up week-to-week and year-over-year in total viewers, it’s also up week-to-week and year-over-year among A25-54 in multiple dayparts. Enthusiasm among Fox News viewers is high heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

CNN averaged 468,000 total day viewers during the week of Oct. 24, up which is fewer than MSNBC, but +2% from the prior week and No. 5 on all of basic cable. The network averaged 91,000 adults 25-54 in total day, which is more than MSNBC, -1% from the prior week and once again No. 14 on basic cable.

Shifting over to primetime, CNN averaged 557,000 total viewers, which is fewer than MSNBC, but +9% from the prior week and No. 13 on basic cable. CNN also averaged 110,000 adults 25-54, more than MSNBC, +1% from the prior week and No. 22 on basic cable. The 110,000 represents CNN’s second-smallest audience in the primetime demo year to-date. The smallest was the previous week (109,000 for the week of Oct. 17). Nevertheless, growth is growth!

CNN’s year-over-year trend is different. The network continues to struggle in primetime, -7% in total primetime viewers and -11% in the primetime demo versus the same week in 2021. The network did gain +1% in total day viewers but is -6% in the total day demo from last year.

MSNBC finished the week of Oct. 24 as the fourth-most-watched basic cable network in primetime, averaging 1.06 million total viewers in the daypart, more than CNN. MSNBC also averaged 705,000 total day viewers, third-most on basic cable and more than CNN. The network’s 1.06 million total primetime viewer average is -6% from the prior week, while its 705,000 total day viewer average is -2% from the prior week.

MSNBC averaged only 104,000 adults 25-54 in primetime during the week of Oct. 24, which is -6% from the prior week, fewer than CNN and No. 29 on all of basic cable. The network averaged only 76,000 adults 25-54 in total day, which is also -6% from the prior week, fewer than CNN and No. 21 on all of basic cable.

MSNBC is -8% in total primetime viewers and a whopping -26% in the primetime demo versus the same week in 2021. The performance in total day viewing, however, was better. The network is up +5% in total day viewers and only -1% in the total day demo from the same week last year.

While CNN and MSNBC remain among the five most-watched networks in total day, each has trended in the wrong direction in primetime as of late. 2022 midterm election coverage can’t come soon enough for both outlets.

Week of October 24 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,557,000 1,056,000 557,000 • A25-54: 329,000 104,000 110,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,625,000 705,000 468,000 • A25-54: 225,000 76,000 91,000

In terms of individual programming, The Five is the most-watched cable news show for the 10th consecutive week. The news talk panel program averaged a whopping 3.63 million total viewers during the week of Oct. 24, up from the prior week. Tucker Carlson Tonight is second place in total viewers (3.53 million at 8 p.m.), with Jesse Watters Primetime (3.2 million at 7 p.m.), Hannity (3.03 million at 9 p.m.) and Special Report with Bret Baier (2.68 million viewers at 6 p.m.) round out the top five.

Tucker Carlson Tonight remained No. 1 on cable news among adults 25-54, averaging 489,000 viewers from the measurement at 8 p.m. The Five ranked No. 2 (422,000), followed by Jesse Watters Primetime (385,000), Hannity (379,000) and Gutfeld! (371,000).

Below are the basic cable network rankers for this past week. The first is sorted by most to fewest total viewers, and the second is sorted by most to fewest adults 25-54:

