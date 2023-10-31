Week of Oct. 23 Morning Show Ratings: Today Remains No. 1 in Adults 25-54, Gains Viewers From Prior Week

ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today maintained their respective positions as the most-watched morning shows in total viewers and the advertiser demo of Adults 25-54, respectively, for the week of October 23.

NBC’s morning show should be especially encouraged with its performance, as it was the only morning show out of the three (including CBS Mornings) to see week-to-week gains in both audience measurements.

For the week of Oct. 23, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.05 million total viewers and 601,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. GMA improved by +3% in total viewers, but was down by -2% in the A25-54 demo when compared to the previous week. Compared against the morning show’s performance for the same week in 2022, GMA is down by -1% in total viewers and by a whopping -17% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today stands firm as the second most-watched morning show with a 2.74 million total viewers average for the week of Oct. 23. It marked its 11th consecutive week at No. 1 among Adults 25-54, however, averaging 719,000 viewers from the measurement for the week. Today improves by +2% in both total viewers and the A25-54 demo from the week earlier. However, when comparing numbers from the year-ago week, Today was down in total viewers by -6% and by -3% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings remained in third with an average of 2.23 million total viewers and 448,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Oct. 23. Compared to the previous week, CBS Mornings is flat in total viewers and down by -4% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2022, however, CBS Mornings dropped in total viewers and in A25-54 by -7% and -18%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Oct. 23, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,047,000 2,738,000 2,231,000 • A25-54: 601,000 719,000 448,000

