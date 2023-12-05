Week of Nov. 27 Cable Ranker: Powered by DeSantis-Newsom Primetime Debate, Fox News Is Most-Watched Cable Network

Below, our basic cable ranker and cable news programming report for the week of November 27, 2023.

NETWORKS

With Nielsen live plus same day data for last week officially in, the big three cable news networks–Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN–all gained viewers from the prior week (as expected with Thanksgiving week being a low-rated one). Plus, Fox News retains its usual position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers and among Adults 25-54, with lower-than-usual ratings Thursday night, powered by Sean Hannity‘s live primetime debate featuring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In total day viewing, FNC averaged 1.185 million total viewers, No. 1 on all of basic cable, and 136,000 A25-54 viewers, No. 3 on all of basic cable behind ESPN (334,000) and Hallmark (159,000). The 1.185 million and 136,000 are +19% and +11%, respectively, from what Fox averaged in those measurements the week prior (Thanksgiving holiday week).

In primetime, Fox News averaged 1.95 million total viewers for the week, No. 1 on basic cable, and 218,000 A25-54 viewers is No. 6 on basic cable. The network’s 1.95 million total primetime viewer average for the week is up +47% from what the network averaged the previous week, while its 218,000 A25-54 average in primetime is +44% from the previous week.

Changing channels, MSNBC averaged more than 1.13 million total primetime viewers for the week of Nov. 27, No. 4 on all of basic cable (behind FNC, ESPN and Hallmark), and up +42% from the week prior. In addition, the network averaged 94,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week, No. 26 on all of basic cable and +36% from the week prior. That said, the 94,000 primetime demo average is MSNBC’s smallest average in the measurement year to-date (among all non-holiday weeks).

In total day, MSNBC averaged 772,000 total viewers but just 71,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Nov. 27, +32% and+18 %, respectively, from the week before. The 772,000 total day viewer average places MSNBC at No. 2 on basic cable (behind FNC and ahead of ESPN), while the 71,000 A25-54 average is No. 16 on all of basic cable.

Elsewhere, CNN averaged 503,000 total viewers and 113,000 Adults 25-54 in primetime this past week, +22% and +36% respectively, from what the network averaged in those categories on Thanksgiving holiday week. The 503,000 total primetime viewer average places CNN at No. 15 on all of basic cable for the week, and the 113,000 A25-54 primetime viewer average for the week is No. 19 on all of basic cable.

In total day, CNN averaged 448,000 total viewers but just 79,000 A25-54 viewers, +4% but -4%, respectively, from the week prior. The 448,000 total viewer average places CNN at No. 5 on all of basic cable, while the 79,000 A25-54 average places CNN at tied for No. 11 on all of basic cable (with History).

Relative to the year-ago week. Fox News is only -0.2% in total primetime viewers, but -8% in the primetime demo, -11% in total day viewers and -20% in the total day demo vs. the week of Nov. 28, 2022. CNN fared worse, -10% in total primetime viewers, -15% in the primetime demo, -9% in total day viewers and -22% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week. MSNBC’s year-over-year trend, on the other hand, is more of a mixed bag. The network is -6% in total primetime viewers, -22% in the primetime demo, +3% in total day viewers but -12% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week, as MSNBC continues to struggle with capturing viewers under-55.

Week of Nov. 27 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,954,000 1,133,000 503,000 • A25-54: 218,000 94,000 113,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,185,000 772,000 448,000 • A25-54: 149,000 71,000 79,000

PROGRAMMING

As per Nielsen live plus same day data, Fox News had nine of the 10 most-watched daily cable news shows for the week, including each of the top seven. The Five led the way, edging Hannity 2.77 million at 5 p.m. to 2.75 million at 9 p.m.

Hannity was followed by by Jesse Watters Primetime ( 2.38 million at 8 p.m.), Special Report with Bret Baier ( 2.05 million at 6 p.m.) and The Ingraham Angle ( 1.98 million at 7 p.m.) rounding out the top five.

Fox News also boasts 13 of the top 15 cable news shows of the week among Adults 25-54, including each of the top 10. Thanks to the DeSantis-Newsom debate broadcast, Hannity is No. 1 for the week in the key demo (356,000), followed by Gutfeld! (245,000), The Five (228,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (217,000) and Outnumbered (188,000 at 12 p.m.) rounding out the top five.

MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber is the most-watched non-Fox News cable news offering for the week, coming in at No. 8 with a 1.5 million total viewer average at 6 p.m.

CNN’s Erin Burnett Outfront is the top-rated non-Fox News cable news show in the A25-54 demo. It finished No. 13 this past week with a 146,000 average in the measurement at 7 p.m.