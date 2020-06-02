Morning Shows | Ratings

Week of May 25 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Remain No. 1 and No. 2, While CBS This Morning Posts Week-to-Week Growth

By A.J. Katz Comment

For the seventh consecutive week, Good Morning America and Today split the morning show ratings race.

GMA averaged 3.7 million viewers for the week of May 25, +61,000 more than its NBC rival Today show.

Season to date, GMA is the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the eighth straight year.

ABC’s morning show may have averaged a larger total audience, but it once again played second fiddle to Today in Adults 25-54. By averaging 1.1 million A25-54 viewers, Today has now defeated its ABC and CBS morning competition in the key demo 229 of the past 231 weeks. GMA failed to hit the 1 million A25-54 viewer mark last week (999,000).

CBS This Morning remained in third place, averaging 2.95 million total viewers and 638,000 A25-54 viewers for the week.

GMA and Today shed viewers from the prior week, while CBS This Morning saw growth in total audience. GMA was -2% in Total Viewers and -2% in the A25-54 demo versus the week of May 18. The Today show shed more of its audience: -3% in Total Viewers and -7% in the demo from the previous week. CBS This Morning was +1% in Total Viewers and remained flat in the key A25-54 demo.

Unlike its counterparts in the evenings, the morning shows are not consistently posting year-over-year growth. The year-over-year trend was particularly poor among adults 25-54.

GMA was -6% in Total Viewers and -12% in the key demo. Today was -6% in Total Viewers versus last year and -11% in the demo. CTM was -4% in Total Viewers but a whopping -19% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of May 25:

ABC NBC CBS
• Total Viewers: 3,698,000 3,637,000 2,947,000
• A25-54: 999,000 1,097,000 638,000

 

 

 

