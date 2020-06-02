Week of May 25 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Remain No. 1 and No. 2, While CBS This Morning Posts Week-to-Week Growth

For the seventh consecutive week, Good Morning America and Today split the morning show ratings race.

GMA averaged 3.7 million viewers for the week of May 25, +61,000 more than its NBC rival Today show.

Season to date, GMA is the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the eighth straight year.

ABC’s morning show may have averaged a larger total audience, but it once again played second fiddle to Today in Adults 25-54. By averaging 1.1 million A25-54 viewers, Today has now defeated its ABC and CBS morning competition in the key demo 229 of the past 231 weeks. GMA failed to hit the 1 million A25-54 viewer mark last week (999,000).

CBS This Morning remained in third place, averaging 2.95 million total viewers and 638,000 A25-54 viewers for the week.

GMA and Today shed viewers from the prior week, while CBS This Morning saw growth in total audience. GMA was -2% in Total Viewers and -2% in the A25-54 demo versus the week of May 18. The Today show shed more of its audience: -3% in Total Viewers and -7% in the demo from the previous week. CBS This Morning was +1% in Total Viewers and remained flat in the key A25-54 demo.

Unlike its counterparts in the evenings, the morning shows are not consistently posting year-over-year growth. The year-over-year trend was particularly poor among adults 25-54.

GMA was -6% in Total Viewers and -12% in the key demo. Today was -6% in Total Viewers versus last year and -11% in the demo. CTM was -4% in Total Viewers but a whopping -19% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of May 25:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,698,000 3,637,000 2,947,000 • A25-54: 999,000 1,097,000 638,000

