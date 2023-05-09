Week of May 1 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Leads Cable News Rankings Despite Recent Primetime Losses

It wasn’t a walk in the park, but Fox News remained the most-watched cable news network for the 116th consecutive week, averaging 1.46 million total primetime viewers (No. 3 among all basic cable networks) and 1.12 million total day viewers (No. 1 among all basic cable network) for the week of May 1.

With Tucker Carlson now gone from Fox News’ 8 p.m. hour, the network’s margin of victory in primetime is tight. In fact, the show temporarily replacing Tucker Carlson Tonight, named Fox News Tonight, averaged the same number of Adults 25-54 as fellow 8 p.m. cable news offering All In with Chris Hayes (142,000 viewers apiece). Fox did average the largest total audience at 8 p.m., beating All In to the tune of 1.51 million to 1.3 million. Lawrence Jones guest-hosted the timeslot, and Kayleigh McEnany is guest-hosting the hour this week.

In addition to finishing third in total primetime viewers and holding onto first place in total day viewers among all basic cable networks, Fox News improved two spots to No. 15 in the primetime demo (129,000), but dropped a spot to No. 5 in the total day demo (121,000 viewers).

How do these figures stack up against comparable weeks? Relative to the prior week (April 24, 2023), Fox News is up +1% in total primetime viewers and +3% in total day viewers, but -4% among adults 25-54 in primetime and -2% among adults 25-54 in total day.

The year-over-year trend is far worse, as one might have guessed. FNC is -35% in total primetime viewers, a whopping -63% among adults 25-54 in primetime, -25% in total day viewers and -50% in the total day demo versus the week of May 2, 2022.

For the second consecutive week, MSNBC was the fourth most-watched basic cable network in primetime (1.19 million) and fourth most-watched basic cable network in total day (765,000). MSNBC ranked No. 16 in the primetime demo (125,000 viewers), one spot behind Fox News, and remained No. 11 in the total day demo (91,000 viewers) this past week.

How do those figures stack up against comparable weeks? MSNBC is -1% in total primetime viewers, -3% in the primetime demo, -2% in total day viewers and -2% among adults 25-54 in total day. However, unlike Fox News and CNN, the year-over-year viewership trend for MSNBC is quite positive. The network is +20% in total primetime viewers, +17% in the primetime demo, +21% in total day viewers and +32% in the total day demo vs. the week of May 2, 2022.

CNN dropped primetime viewers, but gained total day viewers from the previous week, with total day gains likely driven by King Charles III coronation coverage on Saturday morning.

The network averaged just 494,000 total viewers in primetime (down four spots to No. 14 among basic cable outlets) and 473,000 total day viewers (steady at No. 5 among basic cable outlets). CNN finished behind MSNBC in the primetime demo (111,000 vs. 128,000), but moved back ahead of MSNBC in the total day demo (98,000 vs. 91,000).

How do those figures stack up against comparable weeks? Relative to the previous week, CNN is -21% in total primetime viewers and -13% in the primetime demo, but +5% in total day viewers and +11% among adults 25-54 in total day. The network is -18% in total primetime viewers, -15% in the primetime demo, -1% in total day viewers and -4% in the total day demo vs. the week of May 2, 2022.

Week of April 10, 2023 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,475,000 1,191,000 494,000 • A25-54: 129,000 125,000 111,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,119,000 765,000 473,000 • A25-54: 121,000 91,000 98,000

In terms of individual programming, The Five is once again cable news’ most-watched show, averaging 2.62 million total viewers at 5 p.m. this past week.

Jesse Watters Primetime secured second place with a 2.21 million total viewer average at 7 p.m., Hannity took third place by averaging 1.93 million total viewers at 9 p.m., Special Report with Bret Baier averaged 1.85 million at 6 p.m. and Gutfeld! rounding out cable news’ top five with a 1.61 million total viewer average at 11 p.m.

Fox News had the six most-watched cable news shows of the week. The Ingraham Angle edged The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell in total viewers, 1.59 million vs. 1.54 million. Fox News Tonight came in at No. 8 with a 1.51 million total viewer average at 8 p.m., Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace (1.48 million from 4-6 p.m.) and The Beat with Ari Melber (1.43 million at 6 p.m.) round out the top ten.

In addition to being No. 1 in total viewers, The Five is also No. 1 on cable news among adults 25-54, averaging 268,000 from the measurement at 5 p.m. this past week.

Fox News had the top seven cable news shows among Adults 25-54. Deadline: White House came in eighth (156,000); and as previously mentioned, Fox News Tonight and All In With Chris Hayes both averaged 142,000 viewers from the demo at 8 p.m.

Below, the basic cable network rankers — sorted by average total viewers followed by A25-54.

Week of May 1 (Total Viewers)

Week of May 1 (Adults 25-54)