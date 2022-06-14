Week of June 6 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 6 Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 in Key Demo for First Time Since 2015

ABC’s Good Morning America has now marked six consecutive weeks as the No. 1 morning show among adults 25-54. The last time ABC’s morning show averaged more adults 25-54 than NBC and CBS for six straight weeks was March-April 2015.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Good Morning America averaged 688,000 adults 25-54 during the week of June 6. While more than Today and CBS Mornings, the 688,000 A25-54 viewer average is frankly, mediocre—and -13% from what the show averaged during the Memorial Day holiday-shortened week. GMA averaged 3.16 million total viewers this past week, which is -6% from the prior week and still the largest total audience on morning TV. Good Morning America gained less than +1% in average total viewers, but lost -16% in A25-54 viewers total viewers and % in A25-54 viewers from the year-ago week (June 7, 2021).

On Wednesday, June 8, GMA was retitled to “GMA-ABC” due to the ABC News special report on the Congressional gun violence hearing. The retitled telecast is excluded from the weekly and season averages. ABC’s weekly averages are based on four days (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday).

Over on NBC, Today took second place once again, this time averaging 2.87 million total viewers and just 658,000 adults 25-54. If there’s one positive the show can take from the week, it’s that it saw audience growth from the prior week, +1% in total viewers and +1% in adults 25-54. Today did lose a chunk of its audience from the year-ago week, -11% in total viewers and -24% among adults 25-54.

CBS Mornings averaged 2.35 million total viewers this past week, which is -2% from the prior week and -10% from the year-ago week. The broadcast also averaged 520,000 adults 25-54 this past week, which is -6% from the previous week but actually +4% from the year-ago week.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of June 6, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,156,000 2,870,000 2,353,000 • A25-54: 688,000 658,000 520,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 6/6/22), Previous Week (w/o 5/30/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 6/7/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 6/12/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 6/13/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.