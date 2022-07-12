Week of July 4 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today Split First Place Back-to-Back Weeks

Good Morning America and Today split the morning show ratings race for the second consecutive week.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, the linear broadcast of Today averaged 657,000 adults 25-54 during the week of July 4, which is +1,000 viewers from the prior week (less than +1% week-to-week). The NBC morning show also averaged 2.74 million total viewers this past week, No. 2 behind GMA and +3% from the previous week. Today show’s consecutive weeks of audience growth is certainly positive for a program that had been in desperate need of a ratings jolt. However, Today posted year-over-year losses, -18% in A25-54 and -13% in total viewers vs. July 5, 2021.

Good Morning America continues to capture the most total viewers on morning TV overall, despite its return to second place among Adults 25-54. The program averaged 625,000 A25-54 this past week, which is +1,000 viewers from what the show pulled in the previous week (less than +1% week-t0-week)—and -18% vs. the year-ago week. GMA also averaged 2.96 million viewers for the week, which is +3% from what the show averaged the prior week—and -8% vs. the year-ago week.

CBS Mornings averaged 2.22 million total viewers and 427,000 adults 25-54 during the week of July 4 which is -1% in total viewers and -7% among adults 25-54 vs. the prior week. On a year-over-year basis, CBS Mornings lost -14% in total viewers and -14% in adults 25-54.

It’s worth remembering that Monday was July 4—and all three programs were coded as specials due to the federal holiday. The telecasts are excluded from the weekly and season averages. Consequently, ABC’s, CBS’ and NBC’s weekly averages are based on four days (Tuesday-Friday).

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of July 4, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,964,000 2,738,000 2,220,000 • A25-54: 625,000 657,000 427,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54. Live + SD Current Week (w/o 7/4/22), Previous Week (w/o 6/27/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 7/5/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 7/10/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 7/11/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.