Week of July 27 Morning Show Ratings: GMA, Today Split the Broadcast Morning Show Ratings Race

Another week, another split decision in the broadcast morning show ratings race. Good Morning America averaged the most Total Viewers during the week of July 27, while Today show continued to average the largest Adults 25-54 audience.

According to the most current data from Nielsen, an average of 3.34 million viewers tuned in to each original weekday broadcast of GMA last week. That’s roughly +41,000 more average total viewers than its NBC rival, and +715,000 more average total viewers than its CBS counterpart.

Season to date, GMA is the most-watched morning news show for the eighth straight year.

GMA may have averaged a larger total audience than its NBC and CBS morning show counterparts, per usual, but it finished behind Today when it came to the advertiser-preferred 25-54 demo.

Today averaged 974,000 A25-54 viewers last week, +65,000 more than GMA and +302,000 more than CBS This Morning.

NBC’s morning show, which also won both Adults 25-54 and Total Viewers on Tuesday, has earned either an outright win or a first-place tie in the A25-54 measurement for 238 of the past 240 weeks. Today has won the morning show race in the demo outright 237 of the past 240 weeks, and has been No. 1 in the mornings among Adults 25-54 for 59 consecutive months.

CBS This Morning remained in third place, averaging 2.63 million Total Viewers and 607,000 A25-54 viewers for the week.

How did these figures compare with those from other relevant weeks?

Compared to the week prior (July 20), GMA was flat, both in Total Viewers and in the key A25-54 demo. Today was -1% in the demo and -3% in Total Viewers, while CBS This Morning was +3% in average Total Viewers, and an impressive +5% in the demo vs. the prior week.

Compared to the same week in 2019 (week of July 29), GMA was -7% in average Total Viewers and a whopping -12% in the A25-54 demo. Today was -5% in average total viewership and -6% in the demo.

CBS This Morning, on the other hand, was +2% in Total Viewers from the comparable week in 2019, but still -4% in the demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of July 27:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,344,000 3,303,000 2,629,000 • A25-54: 909,000 974,000 629,000

Comments