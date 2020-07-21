Week of July 13 Morning Show Ratings: Today, CBS This Morning Post Week-to-Week Growth, While GMA Remains Most-Watched Overall

Another week, another draw.

Good Morning America was No. 1 in Total Viewers for the week of July 13, while Today finished No. 1 outright among Adults 25-54.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, 3.35 million viewers tuned into each original broadcast of GMA for the week of July 13, an average of just +46,000 more than its NBC rival Today.

Season to date, GMA is the most-watched morning news show for the eighth straight year.

GMA may have averaged a larger total audience than its NBC and CBS competition, as has regularly been the case over these past eight years, but it again finished behind NBC’s Today when it came to delivering the advertiser-preferred 25-54 demo.

Today averaged 960,000 A25-54 demo viewers this past week, marking an outright win or first place tie in the measurement for 236 of the past 238 weeks. The NBC morning show has won the morning show race outright 235 of the past 238 weeks. The Today show averaged +97,000 more A25-54 viewers than GMA for the week. ( 960,000 vs. 863,000).

CBS This Morning remained in third place, averaging 2.64 million total viewers and 610,000 A25-54 viewers for the week.

How did these figures compare with those from other relevant weeks?

Compared to the week before (July 6), GMA was flat in average total viewers but -5% in the key A25-54 demo. Today, on the other hand, had a nice week, +1% in the demo and +1% in average total viewers. CBS This Morning also grew week-to-week, +4% in the demo, and +2% in average total viewers.

Compared to the same week in 2019 (week of July 15), the shows continue to slip. GMA was -3% in average total viewers and -8% in the demo. Today was -4% in average total viewership and -6% in the demo. CTM was -4% in Total Viewers and a whopping -11% in the demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of July 13:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,347,000 3,301,000 2,638,000 • A25-54: 863,000 960,000 610,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 7/13/20), Previous Week (w/o 7/6/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 7/15/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 7/19/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 – 7/21/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Comments