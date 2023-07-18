Week of July 10 Evening News Ratings: Top-Ranked World News Tonight Gains Total Viewers From Comparable Weeks

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir remained No. 1 among all evening newscasts across the board, averaging more than 7.37 million total viewers and 1.05 million A25-54 viewers during the week of July 10, as per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.

ABC’s evening newscast has now defeated its competition from NBC and CBS 241 of the past 242 weeks in average total viewers—and 170 of the last 172 weeks among Adults 25-54. The week of July 10 also marked the fourth consecutive week that World News Tonight the most watched regularly-scheduled show across U.S. broadcast and cable.

ABC’s evening newscast gained a solid +4% in total viewers and held relatively steady in A25-54 viewers from the previous week, which was shortened due to the Independence Day holiday. Compared with the post-July 4th week in 2022, the Muir-fronted newscast +3% in total viewers but shed -17% in A25-54 viewers, as linear news continues to lose Americans under 55 on an annual basis.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt averaged more than 5.78 million total viewers and 848,000 Adults 25-54 for the week of July 10, a smaller audience than we’re accustomed to seeing from the newscast. The represents a -1% in total viewers and -3% in A25-54 viewers from the week before. The program also dropped by -6% in total viewers and -12% in A25-54 viewers from the same week the year prior.

Nevertheless, NBC Nightly News was still the second-most-watched regularly-scheduled program across U.S. broadcast and cable TV this past week.

Additionally, according to Adobe Analytics and Partner Portals; YouTube Analytics Portal, full episodes of NBC Nightly News on YouTube reached an average of 934,500 views and 707,000 viewers last week.

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell remains in third place, averaging more than 4.28 million total viewers but only 639,000 Adults 25-54 for the week of July 10. That’s +3% in total viewers but -3% among A25-54 viewers from the previous week. Additionally, CBS Evening News is -3% in average total viewers but -16% in A25-54 viewers from the year-ago week.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day averages for the week of July 10, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 7,372,000 5,782,000 4,284,000 • A25-54: 1,049,000 848,000 639,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54, Live + SD Current Week (w/o 7/10/23), Previous Week (w/o 7/3/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 7/11/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-7/16/23) and Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-7/17/2023). Live. Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.