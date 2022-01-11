Week of Jan. 3 Morning Show Ratings: Today Returns to No. 1 in Demo, Posts Year-Over-Year Total Audience Growth

Good Morning America averaged more total viewers than the morning television competition, while Today captured the most adults 25-54 during the week of Jan 3, 2022.

GMA had dominated the holidays, winning back-to-back weeks (Dec. 20 and Dec. 27) in total viewers and among adults 25-54.

ABC’s morning show averaged 3.45 million viewers during the week of Jan. 3, 2022, +108,000 more than Today and +1,034,000 more than CBS Mornings. GMA’s average in total viewers is +10% from the previous week (between Christmas and New Year’s), but -5% from what it delivered in the year-ago week, which featured coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection. GMA also averaged 831,000 adults 25-54 last week, which is -119,000 than its NBC rival and +316,000 more than CBS Mornings. GMA’s 831,000 delivery in the demo is +16% from what the show averaged the prior week, but -16% from what it delivered in the year-ago week.

Good Morning America has been the most-watched show on morning TV for more than 10 consecutive years.

NBC’s Today averaged 950,000 adults 25-54 during the week of Jan. 3—+119,000 more than GMA—and +435,000 more than CBS Mornings. That 950,000 average is +36% from what the show averaged during the holiday week, but -9% from what it delivered in the year-ago week. Today also averaged 3.34 million total viewers for the week of Jan. 3, +16% from what the broadcast averaged the previous week and actually +1% from what it delivered in the year-ago week.

Additionally, due to coverage of President Biden’s speech on Thursday, Jan 6, Today was retitled to “Today-TS,” and the show’s averages for the week of Jan. 3 are based on only four days (Monday-Wednesday and Friday).

CBS Mornings averaged 2.415 million total viewers during the week of Jan. 3, which is +4% from what it averaged the previous week. The program also averaged 515,000 A25-54 viewers during the week of Jan. 3, which is +8% from the previous week. However, compared to what it delivered in the year-ago week, CBS Mornings was down -14% in average total audience and -21% in A25-54 viewers. Those are steeper year-over-year declines than those experienced by its competitors.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Jan. 3, 2022: