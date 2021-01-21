Week of Jan. 11 Cable News Ranker: CNN Remains No. 1 in 2021

CNN is on a ratings hot streak. The network averaged more total viewers than any other cable network across the 24-hour day this past week (2.2 million), marking back to back weeks at No. 1 in the daypart. CNN also averaged more viewers than any other cable network in prime time (with the exception of ESPN), averaging 3.1 million in the daypart.

The network also averaged 880,000 adults 25-54 in prime time, and 591,000 adults 25-54 across the 24-hour day (the latter of which is more than Fox News and MSNBC combined).

Speaking of adults 25-54, Anderson Cooper was the No. 1 cable news host among adults 25-54 for the second consecutive week, averaging 1.1 viewers from the demo across five nights. Cooper edged his colleague Chris Cuomo, who averaged 1 million adults 25-54 for the week. Cuomo was also the No. 2 cable news show of the week not just in the key A25-54 demo, but also in total viewers (3.7 million).

Rachel Maddow was the most-watched host on cable news by a substantial margin for the second consecutive week, averaging 4.4 million total viewers to go with 835,000 adults 25-54. Lawrence O’Donnell was MSNBC’s second-most-watched show of the week (per usual) and No. 4 across cable news (3.4 million).

Speaking of Maddow, MSNBC was the third-most-watched cable network last week in prime time (2.8 million viewers) and the second-most-watched across the 24-hour day (1.8 million viewers). MSNBC marked back-to-back weeks beating Fox News in total viewers and among adults 25-54 in total day and prime time, a rare feat. It’s also posting week-to-week and year-over-year growth, as we’ll show below.

Fox News was the 3rd-ranked cable news network for the second consecutive week, averaging 2.5 million viewers in prime time. Prior to last week, CNN and MSNBC hadn’t beaten Fox News in total day viewers in more than 20 years. A rather remarkable shift. Despite dropping behind CNN and MSNBC, Fox News was still the fourth-most-watched cable network in prime time and third-most-watched in total day (1.3 million). Being among the five-most-watched networks on cable is still a worthy achievement.

Tucker Carlson had Fox News’ top show of the week, and the No.5 ranked cable news show of the week among total viewers (3.4 million).

Compared with the prior week, the networks were down double digits. This was expected, considering the previous week featured wall-to-wall coverage of the domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol and the electoral college vote. CNN’s coverage of the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 just so happened to be the network’s most-watched day in history with 5.2 million total viewers tuning in, and all three networks drew audiences that might not be consistent viewers of the network.

From that week, CNN is down -21% in total day viewers, -29% in the total day demo. The network was -25% in total prime time viewers, and -35% in the prime time demo.

MSNBC is -20% in total day viewers, -28% in the total day demo, -25% in total prime time viewers, and -38% in the prime time demo.

Fox News is -21% in total day viewers, -30% in the total day demo, -22% in total prime time viewers, and -28% in the prime time demo.

The year-over-year ratings trend remain strong for CNN and MSNBC, and less so for Fox News. The year-ago week featured Trump impeachment proceedings.

Compared to the week of Jan. 13, 2020, CNN is up +195% in total day viewers, and +195% in total prime time viewers. MSNBC is +77% in total day viewers, and +47% in total prime time viewers. Fox News, on the other hand, is -18% in total day viewers, and -12% in total prime time viewers.

After ESPN (which was No. 1 thanks to its CFP National Championship game broadcast), CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, HGTV is the 5th-most-watched cable network for the week in prime time. In total day viewers, however, after cable news big three, ESPN and HGTV round out the top five for the week.

Week of Jan. 11, 2021, Monday-Sunday:

PRIME TIME CNN MSNBC Fox News • Total Viewers: 3,121,000 2,834,000 2,489,000 • A25-54: 880,000 508,000 424,000

TOTAL DAY CNN MSNBC Fox News • Total Viewers: 2,177,000 1,838,000 1,330,000 • A25-54: 591,000 325,000 235,000

Here’s the full basic cable network ranker for the week, sorted by total viewers.

Week of Jan. 11 basic cable ranker:

