Week of Feb. 21 Cable Ranker: Fox News, CNN, MSNBC Lead Rankings in Total Viewers

During the week of Feb. 21, Fox News Channel saw its most-watched week in the 6 a.m.-6 a.m. daypart since the 2020 election as the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

It was also the most-watched network on all of basic cable in total viewers and among adults 25-54, not only in total day but also in primetime.

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, Fox News averaged 3.18 million total viewers in primetime this past week, which is +29% from the previous week. FNC averaged 656,000 adults 25-54 in primetime, a whopping +86% from the week prior.

Additionally, Fox News averaged 2.19 million total viewers in total day during the week of Feb. 21, which is +41% from what the network averaged the prior week. FNC also averaged 453,000 adults 25-54 in total day this past week, +86% from the prior week. Fox News also averaged more total viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined for the 28th consecutive week.

Fox News wasn’t the only network to post notable audience gains from live breaking news coverage and analysis of the Russian invasion. In fact, CNN posted triple digit growth from the previous week

CNN averaged 1.48 million total viewers in primetime last week, No. 2 on all of basic cable. The 1.48 million primetime viewer average is a +159% gain from the previous week. The network also averaged 1.11 million total day viewers, also No. 2 on all of cable, and +130% from the prior week.

The week-to-week growth among adults 25-54 is even more staggering. The network grew by a whopping +299% among adults 25-54 watching in primetime, and +234% among adults 25-54 watching in total day.

During a heavy news cycle, and as a news organization, CNN often increases the most. That happened last week and continues to happen this week.

MSNBC averaged 1.42 million primetime viewers, which is +32% from the prior week, and 935,000 total day viewers, which is +42% from the prior week. MSNBC averaged 195,000 adults 25-54 in primetime (+71%) and 132,000 adults 25-54 in total day (+97%). While that growth is impressive, MSNBC actually finished behind CNN for the week, including in average total viewers.

Fox News’ audience has returned in full force after those Q1 ’21 struggles in total day. The network continues to post more gains than its competitors relative to the year-ago week. In fact, Fox News gained +28% in total primetime viewers, 74% in the primetime demo, +57% in total day viewers and +104% in the total day demo vs. the week of Feb. 22, 2021.

CNN also posted year-over-year gains for the first time in 2022. The network saw growth of +14% in total primetime viewers, +62% in the primetime demo, +22% in total day viewers and +65% in the total day demo vs. the year-ago week.

MSNBC, on the other hand, hasn’t benefited quite as much from this major news story. Despite growth from the prior week, the network is still down double digits from what it was averaging at this point last year.

On the programming front, Fox News’ The Five remained the most-watched cable news show (4.09 million viewers), followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight (3.93 million), Jesse Watters Primetime (3.5 million), Hannity (3.45 million) and Special Report with Bret Baier (3.15 million) rounding out the top five in total viewers. Carlson had the top cable news show among adults 25-54 (788,000).

Additionally, On Saturday, Cavuto Live was the most-watched show in cable news with 2.77 million viewers at 10 a.m.

Week of Feb. 21, 2022 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME Fox News CNN MSNBC • Total Viewers: 3,177,000 1,480,000 1,421,000 • A25-54: 656,000 483,000 195,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News CNN MSNBC • Total Viewers: 2,186,000 1,113,000 935,000 • A25-54: 453,000 331,000 132,000

Below, the most-watched basic cable networks for the week. The left column is ranked by most to fewest average total primetime viewers, and the right column is ranked by most to fewest average total viewers across total day (6 a.m-6 a.m.).

Week of Feb. 21 (Total Viewers)

Here’s a second cable network ranker, sorted by most to fewest adults 25-54. The left column is primetime, the right is total day.

Week of Feb. 21 (Adults 25-54)