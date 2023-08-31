Week of August 21 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Rides GOP Primary Debate Broadcast to Dominant First Place Finish

With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of August 21, 2023 is now in, Fox News Channel remained in its usual position as the most-watched basic cable network and the top-rated cable news network for the full Nielsen week in total viewers and among Adults 25-54.

FNC extended its lead substantially from the week before, with its week-to-week and year-over-year ratings gains driven by its broadcast of the first Republican primary debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle. More than 11 million viewers watched the primetime debate broadcast live (or within 24 hours of first-air) on Fox News-only, with an additional 1.7 million watching the linear simulcast on Fox Business this past Wednesday, Aug. 23.

For the week, Fox News averaged 2.81 million viewers and 438,000 Adults 25-54 in primetime, No.1 on all of basic cable in both measurements. The 2.81 million is +72% and the 438,000 A25-54 average is a whopping +141% from what Fox averaged the previous week (Aug. 14).

Advertisement

In total day, Fox News averaged 1.32 million total viewers — the largest total day audience on all of basic cable for the 34th consecutive week, and +20% from the week prior. Additionally, the network averaged 170,000 A25-54 in total day, No. 2 among basic cable networks in the measurement (only behind ESPN) and a +36% gain from the week prior.

Elsewhere in the cable news universe, in total day, MSNBC averaged 991,000 total viewers and 115,000 A25-54 for the week of Aug. 21. That’s -1% and -1%, respectively, from the previous week. MSNBC’s 991,000 total viewer average is No. 2 on basic cable, while its 115,000 A25-54 average is No. 5 on basic cable.

In primetime, MSNBC averaged 1.595 million total viewers and 184,000 A25-54 viewers, -1% and +3%, respectively, relative to the week prior. The 1.595 million total viewer average places MSNBC at No. 2 on basic cable, whereas the 184,000 A25-54 average in primetime places MSNBC at No. 7 on basic cable, edging CNN.

CNN had another week of Nielsen ratings growth, averaging 830,000 total viewers and 179,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week of Aug. 21. That’s +8% and +23%, respectively, from what the network averaged the week before. The 830,000 total primetime viewer average places CNN at No. 5 on all of basic cable, while the 179,000 A25-54 average places CNN at No. 8.

In total day, CNN averaged 613,000 total viewers and 117,000 A25-54 viewers this past week, +11% and +14%, respectively, from the week before. The 613,000 total viewer average places CNN No. 3 on all of basic cable for the week (behind only behind rivals Fox News and MSNBC), whereas the 117,000 A25-54 average places CNN at No. 4 on all of basic cable for the week, one spot ahead of rival MSNBC.

How did the big three cable newsers fare relative to the year-ago week of Aug. 22, 2022? Pretty well, at least in primetime. Fox News posted year-over-year growth of +27% in total primetime viewers and +53% in the primetime demo, driven by the primetime debate broadcast. However, the network is still trending in the wrong direction when it comes to total day viewing, shedding -8% in total day viewers and -11% in the total day demo. CNN and MSNBC gained viewers from the year-ago week, both in primetime and in total day. MSNBC improved +22% in total primetime viewers, +44% in the primetime demo, +21% in total day viewers and +29% in the total day demo from the same week in 2022. CNN improved by +31% in total primetime viewers, +36% in the primetime demo, +17% in total day viewers and +14% in the total day demo from the week of Aug. 22, 2022.

All in all, a strong week for cable news viewing, driven by the Fox News GOP debate and additional coverage of Trump’s legal issues, including his Georgia mugshot.

Week of August 21 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,812,000 1,595,000 830,000 • A25-54: 438,000 184,000 179,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,323,000 991,000 613,000 • A25-54: 180,000 115,000 117,000

Below are the basic cable network rankers — sorted by average total viewers followed by Adults 25-54.

Week of Aug. 21 (Total Viewers)

Week of Aug. 21 (Adults 25-54)

PROGRAMMING

We know the Fox News GOP debate dominated the entire landscape (it’s officially the most-watched non-sports telecast year to-date). But, how did the daily cable news offerings fare?

After 14 consecutive weeks at No. 1, The Five slipped to second place this past week in total viewers, averaging 2.75 million, and fourth place in A25-54 viewers, averaging 285,000.

Hannity moved up to No. 1 for the week in both of the aforementioned measurements. With the Fox News GOP primary debate serving as its Wednesday lead-in, Hannity averaged 2.87 million total viewers and 432,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Aug. 21.

Fox News had the five most watched daily cable news offerings for the week. After Hannity and The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime secured third place among all daily cable news shows this past week with a 2.58 million total viewer average at 8 p.m. The Ingraham Angle took fourth place with a 2.08 million total viewer average at 7 p.m., with Gutfeld! rounding out the top five with a 2.055 million total viewer average at 10 p.m.

Six through 10 in total viewers: MSNBC’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell (2.025 million at 10 p.m.), Alex Wagner Tonight (1.965 million at 9 p.m.), All In With Chris Hayes (1.95 million at 8 p.m.), The Beat With Ari Melber ( 1.88 million at 6 p.m.), and Fox News’ Special Report With Bret Baier rounding out the top 10 with a 1.86 million total viewer average at 6 p.m.

Among Adults 25-54, Hannity leads the daily cable news rankings with a 432,000 average, followed by Gutfeld! (313,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (287,000), The Five (286,000), and CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 (266,000) rounding out the top five.

Six through 10 in the key A25-54 demo are MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight (255,000), All In With Chris Hayes (245,000), CNN’s Erin Burnett Outfront (239,000), Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle (223,000) and MSNBC’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell (222,000).

*Data below is from Nielsen and is live-plus-same-day format.