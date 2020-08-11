Week of Aug. 3 Cable Ranker: Top-Ranked Fox News Continues to Attract Huge Audiences, While MSNBC and CNN No. 2 and No. 3 in Total Viewers

The Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for the week of Aug. 3 is now in, and Fox News has once again emerged as the dominant network on basic cable in total day (1.7 million viewers on average) and in prime time (3.17 million on average). That’s now 31 straight weeks at No. 1 in total day and 29 weeks in a row as the most-watched basic cable network in prime time.

The network also topped its cable news competition among Adults 25-54, averaging 294,000 Adults 25-24 in total day and 522,000 Adults 25-54 in prime time.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the No. 1 program on cable news, both in Total Viewers (3.9 million) and among Adults 25-54 (675,000).

Hannity finished in second place across the board, averaging 3.87 million Total Viewers and 646,000 Adults 25-54.

Presentations of Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle (3.2 million), The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier and The Story with Martha MacCallum comprised six of the 10 most-watched programs in cable news.

MSNBC comprised the other four spots, led, as always, by The Rachel Maddow Show, which was the No. 5 cable news show for the week in Total Viewers.

In prime time, Fox News was flat versus the previous week (July 27) in Total Viewers, but +3% among Adults 25-54. In total day, FNC was solid from the prior week, +4% in Total Viewers and +7% among Adults 25-54.

The network posted year-over-year (week of Aug. 5, 2019) growth in prime time (+31% in Total Viewers, +35% among Adults 25-54) and in total day (+26% in Total Viewers, +23% in the A25-54 demo).

CNN finished No. 3 in Total Viewers (1.36 million in prime time) this past week, behind Fox News (3.17 million) and MSNBC (2.02 million).

However, it once again beat MSNBC in Adults 25-54, averaging 346,000 in prime time (versus 294,000 for MSNBC) and 237,000 in total day (versus 176,000 for MSNBC). In total day, CNN was -57,000 A25-54 viewers behind Fox News (237,000 versus 294,000).

CNN averaged more Adults 25-54 than the competition during dayside hours. The network also won the 4 p.m. hour in the A25-54 demo, with Pamela Brown filling in for Jake Tapper on The Lead.

In prime time, CNN slipped a bit from the previous week. The network was -1% in Total Viewers, but -5% among Adults 25-54. In total day, the network was -6% in Total Viewers, but just -1% among Adults 25-54.

Compared to the year-ago week (Aug. 5), CNN remains strong. This is often the case for the network in election years versus nonelection years. CNN was +48% in total prime-time viewers and +46% in the prime-time demo, +42% in total day viewers and +55% in the total day demo.

MSNBC finished No. 2 in Total Viewers (only behind Fox News on all of cable television), but No. 3 on cable news in the A25-54 demo this past week (behind Fox News and CNN).

NBC’s cable news network continues to sport some standout shows. Deadline: White House remains the most-watched cable news show at 4 p.m., while The 11th Hour With Brian Williams remains the most-watched cable news show at 11 p.m.

Nicolle Wallace has established herself as the most-watched cable news host in the 4 p.m. hour, and is being rewarded with a second hour (5 p.m.) beginning next Monday.

In prime time, MSNBC grew from the prior week, +5% in Total Viewers and +3% among Adults 25-54. The story wasn’t quite as positive in total day, as MSNBC was -1% in Total Viewers and -1% among Adults 25-54 from the prior week.

Compared to the year-ago week (Aug. 5, 2019), MSNBC was +29% in total prime-time viewers, +26% in the prime-time demo, +30% in total day viewers and +28% in the total day demo.

The Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Aug. 3 (Monday-Sunday):

PRIME TIME (8-11 p.m.)

FNC MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 3,169,000 2,016,000 1,361,000 • A25-54: 522,000 294,000 346,000

TOTAL DAY (6 a.m.-6 a.m.)

FNC MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,698,000 1,209,000 927,000 • A25-54: 294,000 176,000 237,000

Week of Aug. 3 basic cable network ranker (Total Viewers)

