Week of April 11 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Gains Total Day Viewers, Loses Primetime Viewers, and Remains No. 1 Overall

Fox News Channel was the most-watched basic cable network in total day and in primetime during the week of April 11. The cable news powerhouse also averaged more total viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined for the 35th consecutive week.

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, Fox News averaged 2.28 million total viewers in primetime this past week. That’s -3% from what the network averaged in the daypart the previous week. FNC also averaged 355,000 adults 25-54 in primetime, which is -2% from the week prior, and No. 3 in the daypart behind cable networks carrying the NBA playoffs, which are ESPN and TNT.

Fox News also averaged 1.535 million total viewers in total day during the week of April 11. Not only is that No. 1 on all of basic cable, it’s also +2% from what the network averaged in total day viewers the prior week. FNC also averaged 251,000 adults 25-54 in total day, No. 2 on basic cable behind ESPN and a +5% gain from the prior week.

While Fox did lose some traction in primetime, it gained viewers in total day, and continues to dominate basic cable in total viewers and its cable news competition in all relevant measurements.

Elsewhere in the cable news universe, MSNBC finished last week No. 4 on cable in total primetime viewers, averaging more than 1.2 million viewers in the daypart. That’s +20% from the previous week, which happened to be MSNBC’s least-watched week in primetime since 2016. The return of Rachel Maddow gave the network a significant boost in primetime. MSNBC also averaged 671,000 total day viewers last week, No. 2 on basic cable and +2% from the prior week.

While the story remains positive for MSNBC in total viewers, it continues to look relatively bleak when it comes to the A25-54 demo. The network averaged 131,000 adults 25-54 in primetime this past week, which is +15% from the prior week, and 78,000 adults 25-54 in total day, which is +5% from the prior week. While week-to-week growth is always worth touting, MSNBC remains a distant third in the key measurement behind Fox and CNN.

Speaking of CNN, as TV news’ wall-to-wall focus on Ukraine subsides, CNN, which has seen more ratings growth from its coverage of the war in Ukraine than any other network, is beginning to see its ratings return to early Q1 levels. The network averaged 694,000 total viewers in primetime last week, No. 12 on all of basic cable, and up less than +1% from the previous week. The network also averaged 592,000 viewers in total day, No. 3 on all of cable and +1% from the prior week. The network held steady with the previous week among adults 25-54, both in primetime and in total day.

How did the “big three” fare relative to the same week in 2021? (Week of April 12) Fox News shed less than -1% in average total primetime viewers, and -1% in the primetime demo. The network continues to gain traction in total day, however, gaining +22% in total day viewers and +15% in the total day demo from the same week in 2021. CNN and MSNBC, which were giving Fox a run for their money at this time last year, continue to see double-digit dips from the year-ago week. CNN dropped -35% in average total primetime viewers, -44% in the primetime demo, -27% in total day viewers and -36% in the total day demo. MSNBC shed -22% in average total primetime viewers, -39% in the primetime demo, -30% in total day viewers and -42% in the total day demo vs. the year-ago week.

Week of April 11, 2022 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,281,000 1,203,000 694,000 • A25-54: 355,000 131,000 165,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,535,000 671,000 592,000 • A25-54: 251,000 78,000 134,000

On the cable news programming front, Fox News’ The Five remained the most-watched show on cable news this past week, averaging 3.55 million total viewers at 5 p.m. Tucker Carlson Tonight took second place in total viewers, averaging 3.4 million viewers at 8 p.m., Hannity at No. 3 (3 million viewers at 9 p.m.), Jesse Watters Primetime at No. 4 (2.92 million at 7 p.m.), and Special Report with Bret Baier (2.65 million at 6 p.m.) rounding out the top five in average total viewers.

Tucker Carlson Tonight remained the top-rated cable news show among adults 25-54, averaging 560,000 this past week, and Fox News as a network secured the top 15 cable news shows of the week in the demo, and 14 of the top 15 in total viewers.

With Rachel Maddow back in the chair for the week, TRMS moved back up to No. 9 in total viewers, averaging 1.91 million viewers at 9 p.m.

Additionally, below are the most-watched basic cable networks for the week. The left column is ranked by most to fewest average total primetime viewers—and the right column is ranked by most to fewest average total viewers across total day (6 a.m-6 a.m.).

Week of April 11 (Total Viewers)

Finally, the left column below is ranked by most to fewest average adults 25-54 watching in primetime— and the right column is ranked by most to fewest adults 25-54 watching across total day (6 a.m-6 a.m.).

Week of April 11 (Adults 25-54)