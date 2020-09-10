Ratings

Wednesday, Sept. 9 Scoreboard: Hannity’s Phone Conversation With President Trump Drew Roughly 5 Million Viewers

Starting Monday, Aug. 31, Nielsen has been including measurement outside of a panelist’s home in official program ratings.  This additional viewing is called Out of Home (“OOH”).  OOH includes viewing done in other people’s homes, bars, hotels, gyms, airports and other public places where a TV set is audible. 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 396 | CNN: 303 | MSNBC: 257
Prime: FNC: 808 | CNN: 467 | MSNBC: 496

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
300		 Lead:
364		 Wallace:
298
5PM Five:
550		 Blitzer:
391		 Wallace:
6PM Baier: 
440		 Blitzer:
331		 Melber:
283
7PM MacCallum:
423		 Burnett:
373		 Reid:
367
8PM Carlson:
858		 Cooper:
443		 Hayes:
387
9PM Hannity:
874		 Cuomo:
448		 Maddow:
670
10PM Ingraham:
693		 Lemon:
511		 O’Donnell:
429
11PM Bream:
397		 Lemon:
373		 Williams:
328

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2.297 | CNN: 1.254 | MSNBC: 1.820
Prime: FNC: 4.282 | CNN: 1.964 | MSNBC: 3.094

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.949		 Lead:
1.515		 Wallace:
2.410
5PM Five:
3.796		 Blitzer:
1.680		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier: 
2.783		 Blitzer:
1.373		 Melber:
2.182
7PM MacCallum:
2.365		 Burnett:
1.508		 Reid:
2.303
8PM Carlson:
4.445		 Cooper:
1.892		 Hayes:
2.329
9PM Hannity:
4.798		 Cuomo:
2.041		 Maddow:
3.951
10PM Ingraham:
3.603		 Lemon:
1.960		 O’Donnell:
3.002
11PM Bream:
1.852		 Lemon:
1.314		 Williams:
2.264

 

