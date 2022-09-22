Wednesday, Sept. 21 Scoreboard: Hannity Is No. 1 Among Adults 25-54, Driven by Interview with Former Pres. Trump

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 295 | CNN: 140 | MSNBC: 138
Prime: FNC: 440 | CNN: 183 | MSNBC: 205
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
250
|Tapper:
133
|Wallace:
166
|5PM
|Five:
467
|Tapper:
138
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
348
|Blitzer:
170
|Melber:
173
|7PM
|Watters:
387
|Burnett:
206
|Reid:
184
|8PM
|Carlson:
457
|Cooper:
198
|Hayes:
226
|9PM
|Hannity:
476
|Tonight:
172
|Wagner:
187
|10PM
|Ingraham:
386
|Lemon:
179
|O’Donnell:
202
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
342
|Lemon:
124
|Ruhle:
168
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.911 | CNN: 706 | MSNBC: 1.343
Prime: FNC: 2.874 | CNN: 805 | MSNBC: 2.114
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.493
|Tapper:
837
|Wallace:
1.775
|5PM
|Five:
3.348
|Tapper:
848
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.416
|Blitzer:
815
|Melber:
1.814
|7PM
|Watters:
2.722
|Burnett:
984
|Reid:
1.530
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.076
|Cooper:
912
|Hayes:
2.070
|9PM
|Hannity:
3.226
|Tonight:
764
|Wagner:
1.995
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.321
|Lemon:
738
|O’Donnell:
2.276
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
2.180
|Lemon:
541
|Ruhle:
1.456