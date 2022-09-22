Ratings

Wednesday, Sept. 21 Scoreboard: Hannity Is No. 1 Among Adults 25-54, Driven by Interview with Former Pres. Trump

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 295 | CNN: 140 | MSNBC: 138
Prime: FNC: 440 | CNN: 183 | MSNBC: 205

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
250		 Tapper:
133		 Wallace:
166
5PM Five:
467		 Tapper:
138		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
348		 Blitzer:
170		 Melber:
173
7PM Watters:
387		 Burnett:
206		 Reid:
184
8PM Carlson:
457		 Cooper:
198		 Hayes:
226
9PM Hannity:
476		 Tonight:
172		 Wagner:
187
10PM Ingraham:
386		 Lemon:
179		 O’Donnell:
202
11PM Gutfeld:
342		 Lemon:
124		 Ruhle:
168

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.911 | CNN: 706 | MSNBC: 1.343
Prime: FNC: 2.874 | CNN: 805 | MSNBC: 2.114

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.493		 Tapper:
837		 Wallace:
1.775
5PM Five:
3.348
 Tapper:
848		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.416		 Blitzer:
815		 Melber:
1.814
7PM Watters:
2.722		 Burnett:
984		 Reid:
1.530
8PM Carlson:
3.076		 Cooper:
912		 Hayes:
2.070
9PM Hannity:
3.226		 Tonight:
764		 Wagner:
1.995
10PM Ingraham:
2.321		 Lemon:
738		 O’Donnell:
2.276
11PM Gutfeld:
2.180		 Lemon:
541		 Ruhle:
1.456

 

